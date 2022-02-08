Andrew Garfield nominated for Best Actor at Oscars for Tick, Tick... BOOM!

HE DID IT!!!

Andrew Garfield has received an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in Tick, Tick... BOOM!

The announcement was made today (Feb 8) during a livestream, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan, revealing the full Oscars 2022 nominations list.

It is Andrew's second nomination in the Best Actor category following a nomination in 2016 for his portrayal of Desmond Doss in Hacksaw Ridge.

In the Best Actor category, Andrew will be competing against Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Will Smith (King Richard), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos).

Andrew Garfield Tick, Tick... BOOM! Oscars 2022. Picture: Netflix

Many had expected the former Spider-Man actor to sweep all the major awards for his role as playwright Jonathan Larson in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film. The biographical musical centres on the life of Jonathan, who wrote hit Broadway production Rent, before he tragically died aged 35 on the day of Rent's first Off-Broadway preview performance.

Andrew has also been nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Motion Picture at this year's SAG Awards, which will be held on February 28th.

In an interview with E! News, Andrew opened up about how much the SAG Award nomination meant to him. He said: "This is the SAG Awards honouring him and his life and what he stood for. How he lived his devotion to the art of theatre and storytelling.

"What he sang about was his artist community, who were all at that time going through this terrible AIDS epidemic and the terrible injustice of the Reagan administration and the tragedy that was befalling this community of artists in New York City and around the world."

He added: "He was a generous, advocate [and] revolutionary artist, so I feel like this nomination is really just another another way of giving Jon more life. And I find more and more breath to sing more of his song while he can't and I find that deeply moving."

Andrew was able to draw upon his own experiences of grief, citing the passing of his mother Lynn from pancreatic cancer in 2019, shortly before Tick, Tick... Boom! began production.

He said: "We don't often talk as openly or honestly about our grief and our losses. It's been labeled as not as attractive as talking about our successes and joy, you know? But there's so much joy in talking about my mother. There's so much joy in sharing a community of consolation."

Congratulations Andrew!