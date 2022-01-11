Andrew Garfield was told he wasn’t “handsome enough" to play Prince Caspian in the Narnia films

11 January 2022, 16:20

By Katie Louise Smith

"Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I'm not unhappy with the decision, and I think he did a beautiful job."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We might know and love Andrew Garfield from his roles in films such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge, The Social Network and more... but did you know Andrew almost landed the role of Prince Caspian in the Narnia franchise, and lost out to Ben Barnes for one specific reason?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Andrew opened up about the setbacks he's faced in career so far while talking about his role in Tick, Tick...Boom!

"I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia and I thought, 'This could be it, this could be it,'" he said. "And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role."

Andrew then explained that he wanted to know the reason why he didn't get the role. His agent's answer? He apparently wasn't handsome enough.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield improvised the "I love you guys" scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield almost played Prince Caspian in the Narnia films
Andrew Garfield almost played Prince Caspian in the Narnia films. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images, Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy

"I think it was down to me and him and I remember like, I was obsessed," Andrew explained. "I was like 'why not me?, why not me?' I was saying to my agent, 'just tell me straight, tell me straight,' and she was protecting me and doing all this stuff... And she eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, 'It's because they don't think you're handsome enough, Andrew.'"

But, it was all good, as Andrew quickly added: "Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man. So in retrospect, I'm not unhappy with the decision, and I think he did a beautiful job."

Despite losing out on the Narnia franchise role, it didn't take Andrew long to land a few big roles of his own.

Around the same time that Prince Caspian would have been filming in 2007, Andrew appeared in Lions For Lambs, opposite Robert Redford, Meryl Streep and Tom Cruise. A couple of years later, he was acting alongside Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley in Never Let Me Go and the year after that, he played Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network.

Then, of course, The Amazing Spider-Man happened... and the rest is history.

READ MORE: Every single time Andrew Garfield lied about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Read more about Spider-Man: No Way Home here:

Best of 2021:

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island are opening up applications to non-binary people

Love Island are opening up applications to non-binary people

Love Island

Luca director says they considered making Luca and Alberto explicitly gay

Luca director says they considered making Luca and Alberto explicitly gay
RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is launching next month.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is launching next month

RuPaul's Drag Race

All the best Encanto memes

22 hilarious Encanto memes that are even more iconic than We Don't Talk About Bruno

Viral

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria

Trending on PopBuzz

The best memes of 2022 (so far)

The best memes of 2022 (so far)

Viral

Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner addresses backlash to "disrespectful" dress she wore to friend's wedding

Celeb

Billie Eilish drags Benny Blanco for dissing Charlie Puth in viral TikTok video

Billie Eilish drags Benny Blanco for dissing Charlie Puth in viral TikTok video

Billie Eilish

Is Hype House over?

Is Hype House over? Thomas Petrou addresses if the TikTok group are still together
Rebelde season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Rebelde season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale