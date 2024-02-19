Reporter slammed for asking Andrew Scott about Barry Keoghan's penis in Saltburn

By Sam Prance

A reporter is being called out after making Barry Keoghan the focus of his Andrew Scott interview.

A reporter is coming under fire after asking Andrew Scott "disgusting" questions about Saltburn on the red carpet at the BAFTAs.

Andrew Scott is one of the most beloved and successful actors in the film industry right now. From iconic roles in series like Sherlock and Fleabag, to brilliant performances in movies like Pride and 1917, few actors consistently deliver on screen as well as Andrew does. His latest appearance in All of Us Strangers alongside Paul Mescal is a testament to his talent.

Nevertheless, a reporter recently made Saltburn the focus of a red carpet interview with Andrew and fans are calling it out.

Andrew Scott interview slammed over "disgusting" Saltburn questions. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images, BBC

In a clip that's gone viral online, BBC's Colin Paterson stops Andrew on the BAFTAs red carpet and asks Andrew: "Do you know Barry well?" When Andrew, confirms that he does, the journalist asks: "Okay, your reaction when you first saw the naked dance scene in Saltburn?" Nervously laughing, Andrew says: "I won't spoil it for anybody. It's great. It's great."

The journalist then adds: "There was a lot of talk about prosthetics. How well do you know them?" In response, Andrew politely smiles, waves and walks away.

People are now criticising the interview for failing to ask Andrew about his own work. Slamming the moment, a fan wrote: "This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs."

This is frankly disgusting. Andrew Scott is there to support his multiple nominated film and THIS is what you ask? Then when he looks visibly uncomfortable the guy carried on. Truly horrid. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/42VEoBXRQi — Alex Gilston 🔜 GFF 2024 (@PresenterAlex) February 18, 2024

WTAF??? You can clearly tell Andrew is uncomfortable and yet they continue. Never let this guy interview again I beg https://t.co/yLH6jDcAKb — Joe (@hzjoe03) February 19, 2024

As it stands, Colin Paterson and the BBC are yet to address the backlash. We will update you if/when they do.

