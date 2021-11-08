Angelina Jolie slams countries banning Eternals for featuring a gay kiss

By Sam Prance

Eternals includes a same-sex kiss between Phastos and his husband Ben.

Angelina Jolie is calling out countries that are banning Eternals and people who take issue with the film's same-sex kiss.

Last week (Nov 5), Marvel released their highly-anticipated Eternals movie and it's already a big box office success. The film grossed over $167 million in its opening weekend. Eternals has been, for the most part, praised for its diverse cast and characters, including Marvel's first openly gay couple. However, it's also received backlash from homophobic fans.

Deadline have also reported that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman have banned the new movie for featuring same-sex intimacy. Now, Angelina Jolie, who plays Thena in the film, has responded to people taking issue with the film.

Angelina Jolie slams countries banning Eternals for featuring a gay kiss. Picture: Doug Peters/EMPICS/Alamy Live News, Marvel/Disney

Australian news outlet news.com.au asked Angelina about the backlash to the movie's same-sex marriage between Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Ben (Haaz Sleiman). Not to mention their kiss, which happens to be the first same-sex kiss in MCU history. In response, Angelina criticised anyone who has reacted negatively to it.

Angelina said: "I still don’t understand how we live in a world today where there’s still [people who] would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love. How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn’t approve or appreciate it is ignorant."

It's currently unclear if Eternals will ever be shown in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. We shall update you if they are.

