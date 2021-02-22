Is Astral Projection real? The Behind Her Eyes twist explained

Netflix's new thriller Behind Her Eyes introduces audiences to astral projection. Here's what that means, and how to do it in real life.

Netflix's new psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes is currently tearing up the worldwide charts, and the twist ending has got viewers in an absolute state.

Based on Sarah Pinborough's original novel of the same name, the controversial ending of Behind Her Eyes has had readers split since it was released in 2017. Now, a whole new host of fans have been left shook following the bombshell ending of the limited series.

Behind Her Eyes also introduces viewers to a phenomenon called Astral Projection. But what is it? Is it real? And how do you actually do it? Here's what you need to know about Astral Projection.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Netflix's Behind Her Eyes!

Behind Her Eyes: Is Astral Projection real? Picture: Netflix

What is Astral Projection and is it real?

Astral Projection is an ancient practice, also known as an 'intentional Out-Of-Body-Experience'. As Healthline describes, it's more spiritual than medical or scientific. Astral Projection is intentional, while most people experience an Out-Of-Body type sensation as the result of an unplanned situation or incident.

As we see in Behind Her Eyes, Adele is able to trigger her own astral projection whenever she wants to, and is able to "spy" on other people conversations and whereabouts. However, astral projecting in real life is not quite what we see in the show, as there is no scientific evidence to suggest that people experiencing voluntary out-of-body experiences gain psychic abilities.

The practice has been likened to lucid dreaming. Bustle describes Astral Projecting as "an intentional out-of-body experience that involves going into a dreamlike but still-conscious state (which can be achieved by using practices like meditation and self-hypnosis) and "traveling" to other realms in space and time using the power of your mind."

As well as Behind Her Eyes, astral projection is also a popular ability in a number of supernatural TV shows and movies, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Stranger Things and Marvel's Doctor Strange.

Behind Her Eyes: What is astral projection? Picture: Netflix

How do you do astral projection?

In Behind Her Eyes, Adele details the process in which she is able to astral project and we see her do it a number of times.

In the show, Adele counts her fingers before drifting off to sleep. Later, she explains to Louise that she needs to think of a door which will take her wherever she wants to go. Adele also states that you can only visit places you've been to before and you must visualise the details.

In real life, there's a number of ways in which someone can try and astral project, and it's not the same for everyone. What's clear, though, is that it takes a lot of practice to be able to do it.

Meditation, self-hypnosis and lucid dreaming can all help people get in touch with their spiritual and astral side.

Similarly, the 'shifting' trend went viral on TikTok recently where users claim they are able to create a 'desired reality' through scripted scenarios and lucid dreaming. The results are said to feel like an extremely realistic and vivid dream.

