Austin Butler says no one asked him about doing a cameo in Zoey 101 reboot

20 February 2023, 14:53

By Katie Louise Smith

"I haven't heard anything about that, I don't know."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sorry to the Day One Austin Butler fans, but you won't be seeing him return to his Nickelodeon roots any time soon. The actor has now spoken about not returning for the Zoey 101 sequel movie.

In January, it was confirmed that Zoey 102 was officially happening with Jamie Lynn Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore all reprising their roles from the '00s series.

Fans immediately noticed a handful of original cast members missing from the list, including Austin. Austin was part of the main cast in season 4, where he played James Garrett, Zoey's love interest and roommate of Logan and Michael.

To be fair, it was pretty much a given that Austin wasn't going to return for the sequel movie, seeing as he's currently busy with awards season and is weeks away from possibly winning an Oscar. But he's now revealed that he didn't even know a Zoey 101 reboot was happening.

Austin Butler addresses whether he would reprise his Zoey 101 role
Austin Butler addresses whether he would reprise his Zoey 101 role. Picture: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF, Nickelodeon via YouTube

"I haven't heard anything about that, I don't know," Austin said on the Variety Awards Circuit podcast, regarding whether or not he would do a 'cameo' in the sequel movie.

"I'm so grateful for all those stepping stones that I had throughout my career," he then added. "Zoey 101 was a big turning point for me cause it was the first time I was ever a series regular on a show so I got to be a part of an entire season. I remember getting my first line on a TV show and that was huge for me."

But for those fans that would love to see him back at PCA, it's just not going to happen. As much as Austin is grateful for his Disney Channel and Nickelodeon days, the actor has moved on and is ready to take on big new roles.

"You have all these different moments that are pivotal..." he continued. "But now I'm just going after whatever story resonates with me or whatever director or actors I really wanna work with."

Austin isn't the only former main cast member who will not be part of the Zoey 102 reboot. Paul Butcher, Victoria Justice and Alexa Nikolas will not be part of the sequel movie either.

Paul, who played Zoey's younger brother Dustin, has previously shared multiple TikTok videos about no longer wanting to return, and also shaded Jamie Lynn Spears.

Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole, is also not returning. She recently staged a public protest outside the Nickelodeon offices, holding a sign saying, "Nickelodeon didn't protect me."

Victoria Justice will also not be reprising her role as Lola due to scheduling conflicts. "The timing of everything didn’t work out, but I’ve been in touch with Jamie and the entire cast, and they could not be more understanding and more supportive," she told Variety. "Ultimately, I would love to be there with them. I loved doing that show. It was such a pivotal point in my life, and I had so much fun making it."

WATCH: Lockwood & Co. cast interview each other

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Outer Banks season 4: Everything we know so far

Outer Banks season 4: Release date, cast, potential plot and trailers

Outer Banks

Penn Badgley almost played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad instead of Dan in Gossip Girl

Penn Badgley reveals he was almost cast as Jesse in Breaking Bad

Emma Mackey confirms she not return for Sex Education season 5

Emma Mackey is leaving Sex Education after season 4

Sex Education

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Does Joel die in The Last of Us game? Here's what happens to him and Ellie

Does Joel die in The Last of Us game? Here's what happens to him and Ellie

Trending on PopBuzz

The 1975's Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud calling him out for his Ice Spice comments

The 1975's Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud calling him out for his Ice Spice comments

The 1975

What does Mascara mean on TikTok? The trend explained

What does Mascara mean on TikTok? The trend explained

Viral

You season 4 part 2 theory: Love is alive and Joe is hallucinating?

You season 4 theory suggests Joe is hallucinating everything and Love is still alive

You

Paul Rudd reveals he and Tom Holland want an Ant-Man x Spider-Man MCU team up

Paul Rudd and Tom Holland want an Ant-Man & Spider-Man MCU crossover

Is Love in You season 4 and is she really dead? Here’s what Victoria Pedretti has said

Is Love in You season 4 and is she really dead? Here’s what Victoria Pedretti has said

You

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education