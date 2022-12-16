Avatar 2 cast reveal that "everyone pees in the tank" during filming | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"Dude, I think I've peed in the tank a 100 times" - Jack Champion

It's been 84 years but today (Dec 16) Avatar 2 is finally being released into the wild.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri, and their joined by icons such as Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet.

The movie also introduces up and coming stars Jack Champion, a human named Spider who is adopted by Jake Sully and his family, and Bailey Bass, who plays Tsireya, a member of a tribe of Na'vi.

In a new interview with PopBuzz, Bailey and Jack spill their secrets, revealing what it was really like filming Avatar 2.

Avatar 2 Bailey Bass Jack Champion. Picture: PopBuzz

When sharing a story about the funniest moment he witnessed on set, Jack brought up the topic of peeing in the tank - the giant swimming pool they used to film the underwater scenes.

"Everyone one knows you're a liar if you say you haven't peed in the tank, because it's long hours," said Jack. "Everyone pees in the tank. It's just a thing."

Bailey agreed, adding: "You're allowed to. I think it's weirder if you don't do it."

So peeing is allowed on set. Noted. But not every cast member realised that this was the case.

Jack revealed: "But I was talking to Britain [Dalton, co-star], and I was like, 'Dude, I think I've peed in the tank a 100 times or something'. And he was like, 'I've never peed in the tank, what are you talking about?'"

Jack continued: "I was like, 'You're such a liar!' Then I looked around and thought, am I about to get called out because I've been peeing in the tank for a long time.

Uh oh! Thankfully, Jack's cast mates came to his defence: "But then everyone else said they'd peed in the tank too. We all communally were like, 'We all pee in the tank!'"

Thanks for clearing that up, Jack. I'll remember that when I have to go for my seventh toilet break during your marathon three hour long movie.

To find out what else Bailey and Jack revealed, hit play on the video at the top of this article to watch them both take on the infamous PopBuzz Tower of Truth.