When is Avatar 2 on Disney+? The Way of Water streaming release date

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about when and how you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus.

Avatar: The Way of Water is finally out in cinemas but when will the long-awaited sequel be available to stream on Disney+?

There's no denying that Avatar: The Way of Water is a success. Since the film came out last month (Dec 16), it has remained on top of box office charts all around the world and has currently grossed over $1.4 billion to date. Not only that but critics have also given the film, for the most part, positive reviews, with many praising the performances and the visual effects.

Naturally, viewers are desperate for Avatar 2 to be added to streaming services. With that in mind, here's everything that we know so far about when and how you will be able to watch Avatar: The Way of Water from the comfort of your own home.

When will Avatar: The Way of Water be on Disney+?

As it stands, the only place you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water is in cinemas. Nevertheless, it will be added to Disney+ in the future. In 2019, Disney acquired 20th Century Studios who are the production company behind all of the Avatar films. The first film is available to stream on Disney+ and there is already a page ready for when Avatar 2 drops on Disney+.

Disney have remained tight-lipped about when they will add Avatar: The Way of Water to Disney+. Taking into consideration how well Avatar 2 is performing at the box office, it seems likely that they won't make the film available to stream until the demand to watch the movie in cinemas dramatically decreases.

While the film has already grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, director James Cameron previously told GQ that it would have to be the "third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" just to "break even". In other words, it needs to make $2 million and Disney will likely do everything they can to reach that target.

With this in mind, we reckon that the earliest Avatar: The Way of Water will be on Disney+ will be around mid-2023. That being said, it's possible that fans may have to wait up to a year before they can stream it at home.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water be on Netflix?

Given that Avatar: The Way of Water has been distributed by Disney, it's unlikely that it will be available to stream anywhere other than Disney+. However, you can currently purchase the first Avatar film via VOD on Prime Video and Apple TV so it's also possible that you will be able to purchase Avatar: The Way of Water separately on these services.

We will update you as soon as we know more information about when and where you can stream Avatar 2.