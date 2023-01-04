Avatar 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the movie
4 January 2023, 12:37 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 12:38
Will there be an Avatar 3? Here's everything we know so far about the future of the James Cameron franchise.
Avatar: The Way of Water may have only just come out in cinemas but there's already a huge demand from fans for Avatar 3.
Fans of Avatar will already know that James Cameron intends to make seven Avatar films with Avatar 3, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 already in the works. The future of the franchise will depend on how popular each film is but, with Avatar 2 already taking over the global box office (it's currently grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide), it seems likely that the films will continue.
When does Avatar 3 come out though and what will happen in the movie? Here's everything we know so far about Avatar 3 including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, title and news about the highly-anticipated James Cameron film.
When does Avatar 3 come out?
Don't worry. Unlike the time between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, you won't have to wait over a decade of Avatar 3 to come out. Back in 2020, Disney announced that Avatar 3 would come out on December 20, 2024. So, unless there are filming delays, the Na'vi will be back in cinemas in less than two years time.
On top of that, Disney have also unveiled planned release dates for two more Avatar films. Avatar 4 is scheduled to come out on December 16, 2026 and Avatar 5 is currently expected to drop December 22, 2028.
Who will be in the Avatar 3 cast?
Pretty much all of the Avatar: The Way of Water cast will be back for Avatar 3. Not to mention, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis will be joining the cast as new characters. Here's who will be appearing in Avatar 3:
- Sam Worthington - Jake Sully
- Zoe Saldana - Neytiri
- Stephen Lang - Colonel Miles Quaritch
- Giovanni Ribisi - Parker Selfridge
- Joel David Moore - Dr. Norm Spellman
- Dileep Rao - Dr. Max Patel
- Matt Gerald - Corporal Lyle Wainfleet
- CCH Pounder - Mo'at
- Sigourney Weaver - Dr. Grace Augustine / Kiri
- Kate Winslet - Ronal
- Cliff Curtis - Tonowari
- Edie Falco - General Frances Ardmore
- Brendan Cowell - Captain Mick Scoresby
- Jemaine Clement - Dr. Ian Garvin
- Jack Champion - Miles "Spider" Socorro
- Lo'ak - Britain Dalton
- Trinity Jo'Li Bliss - Tuktirey "Tuk"
- Bailey Bass - Tsireya "Reya"
- Michelle Yeoh - Dr. Karina Mogue
- Oona Chaplin - Varang
- David Thewlis - TBA
As for Jamie Flatters, he will not return as Neteyam given that he is fatally shot in The Way of Water. It's also yet to be confirmed if Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr. and CJ Jones will return as Aonung, Rotxo and the Metkayina Interpreter.
What will happen in Avatar 3?
Following the release of Avatar 2, James Cameron has teased what will happen in Avatar 3. Speaking to 20 Minutes, James Cameron stated: "There will be different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the "Ash People". I want to depict the Na'vis from another angle because, at the moment, I have only shown their good sides."
James continued to explain: "In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi's examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the reverse. We will also explore new universes while continuing the story of the main characters."
He ended by saying: "I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal."
What is the title of Avatar 3?
As it stands, Disney are yet to reveal the official title of Avatar 3. In 2018, reports surfaced that Avatar 3 would be called Avatar: The Seed Bearer. However, James later revealed that, while the name Avatar: The Seed Bearer was up for consideration, a title hadn't been finalised at the time.
Is there an Avatar 3 trailer?
Disney are yet to release any trailers for Avatar 3 but we shall update you as soon as there is one.