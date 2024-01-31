Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will "tone down" Sokka's sexism

31 January 2024, 15:22

Watch the Avatar: The Last Airbender trailer

By Sam Prance

Netflix's live action Avatar: The Last Airbender has reportedly "toned down" the sexism in the original animated series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is being criticised after it's been revealed that the live-action show has made changes to the original animated series. Most notably, they've "toned down" how sexist Sokka is at the beginning of the show.

Fans of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender anime series will already know that Sokka is sexist when the show starts. He makes multiple derogatory remarks about women and makes no qualms about it. However, as Avatar progresses, Sokka develops as a person and he soon comes to realise that sexism is wrong. Like many great characters, he grows.

Now, Ian Ousley, who plays Sokka in Netlix's new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, has opened up about the changes they've made to Sokka in the show.

Netflix&squot;s Avatar: The Last Airbender will "tone down" Sokka&squot;s sexism
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender will "tone down" Sokka's sexism. Picture: Nickelodeon, Netflix

Talking about the differences in the Netflix show with Entertainment Weekly, Ian Ousley explained: "There’s more weight with realism in every way." Kiawentiio, who plays Katara in the show, then added: "I feel like we also took out the element of how sexist [Sokka] was. I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy."

Agreeing, Ian added: "There are things that were redirected just because it might play a little differently [in live action]."

While the decision was likely made with good intentions, fans are now suggesting that the people behind the show have misunderstood the point of Sokka's sexism within the story. A fan tweeted: "It’s literally a part of his character arc... Sokka learns how stupid his sexist views were and begs the Kyoshi Warriors to teach him. This show is gonna suck."

Another wrote: "This is so unnecessary and very disappointing to hear."

With the show still yet to come out, it's impossible to tell just yet how much has been changed and how it will affect the show at large. As it stands, the show's creator are yet to address the backlash. We shall update you if and when they do.

