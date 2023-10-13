Bad Bunny accuses his ex of cheating in his Gracias Por Nada lyrics

By Sam Prance

Who are Bad Bunny's Gracias Por Nada lyrics about? The English translation and meaning explained.

Bad Bunny has accused his ex-girlfriend of cheating on him in his 'Gracias Por Nada' lyrics. Who is the song about though?

Today (Oct 13), Bad Bunny released his highly anticipated fifth studio album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana. In the 22 song project, Bad Bunny reunites with his longterm collaborators Tainy and MAG to muse on what his life has been like after the blockbuster success of Un Verano Sin Ti. He also experiments with Jersey Club and '70s inspired music.

Every song is being dissected by fans but it's his 'Gracias Por Nada' lyrics that are truly breaking the internet. With that in mind, we've got the English translation for you so that you know exactly what and who Bad Bunny is rapping about.

What do Bad Bunny's Gracias Por Nada lyrics mean?

Bad Bunny accuses his ex of cheating in his Gracias Por Nada lyrics. Picture: John Parra/Telemundo via Getty Images, CBS

'Gracias Por Nada' means 'Thanks for nothing' in English. In the song, Bad Bunny reveals that he will never get back with an ex-girlfriend. He says: 'Even if your mum calls me, even if your dad shows up / Even if Jesus Christ descends and blesses us again / I won't revive what we had, I won't revive it." He adds: 'There's nothing left for you, no dick, no Prada'.

In the second verse, Bad Bunny directly calls his ex out for cheating on him. He says: 'I thought that you were Juliet and I was your Romeo / But I see that I was wrong / You had me sleeping and with insomnia / But in the middle of the night I woke up and I caught you / All the texts, you with him, me paying for it all."

Bad Bunny is yet to specify who the song is about but fans are convinced it's about one of his famous exes. It seems unlikely that he wrote it about his recent ex Gabriela Berlingeri given that he personally thanks her in his 'Acho PR'.

As a result, it's possible that he wrote it about his ex Carliz de la Cruz. Bad Bunny dated Carliz before he became an international superstar. However, she recently tried to sue him for $40 million for using her voice in his songs.

Carliz voicenotes can be heard in Bad Bunny's hit songs 'Pa Ti' and 'Dos Mil 16'.

Bad Bunny - Gracias Por Nada lyrics - English Translation

VERSE 1

Ayy, I don't know if you understood what I wanted to tell you

It's just that you're a masochist, I'll repeat it for you (Ayy)

Even if your mom calls me, even if your dad shows up

Even if Jesus Christ descends and blesses us again

I won't revive what we had, I won't revive it

All that I have to do is tell you (Ayy, ayy)

CHORUS

Thanks for nothing, thanks for nothing

There's nothing left for you, no dick, no Prada

I already caught you, girl, you're leaving embarrassed

Get your things and don't leave anything (No)

Thanks for nothing, thanks for nothing

There's nothing left for you, no dick, no Prada (No)

I know what you did, you bitch

Just leave quietly, you don't owe me anything

VERSE 2

Bеcause everything I gavе you was from the heart

If I see you again it's in the rear mirror

If you see me again it's on TV

A love movie that didn't exist, because

I thought that you were Juliet and I was your Romeo

But I see that I was wrong

You had me asleep and with insomnia

But in the middle of the night I woke up and I caught you

All the texts, you with him, me paying for it all

Look me in the eyes, don't lower your head

You're not being honest and that's what's weighing down on me

You rolled up and smoked the promises

You're good-looking, but that's not beauty

Beautiful is when they always tell the truth

I'm not here for this and much less at this age

Ayy, the bad days don't stop coming, heh

I'm hated, I'm gonna move to Kansas

I failed more than you, but by giving you my trust

Ayy, ayy

CHORUS

Thanks for nothing, thanks for nothing

There's nothing left for you, no dick, no Prada

I already caught you, girl, you're leaving embarrassed

Get your things and don't leave anything

Thanks for nothing, thanks for nothing

There's nothing left for you, no dick, no Prada

I know what you did, you bitch

Just leave quietly, you don't owe me anything