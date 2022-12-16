The first Barbie trailer with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken is here

By Katie Louise Smith

IT'S BARBIE, B*TCH!

She has arrived! The first teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie is here, and despite only one minute long, it's already sent the internet into an absolute meltdown.

Barbie boasts an incredible cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and countless other familiar faces you'll recognise. Margot, Ryan, Ncuti, Issa and Simu all appear in the teaser clip, alongside Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Fans have already seen glimpses of Margot as Barbie and Ryan as Ken in official press photos and paparazzi snaps but very little is actually known about Barbie's top secret plot. The first teaser has now hinted at what we can expect from the star-studded movie.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling appear in the first Barbie trailer. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Barbie trailer opens with the voice of Helen Mirren narrating: "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until..."

Then, a giant Margot Robbie dressed as the very first Barbie clad in that iconic black-and-white striped swimsuit appears. The 2001: A Space Odyssey's theme plays out as young girls gather around her feet in amazement.

Then we see a young girl completely smashing her other boring baby dolls to bits. Why? Because Barbie is here! All other dolls are now irrelevant! RIP to them!

The teaser then reveals the first look at the fluorescent pink Barbieland, populated with hundreds of different Barbie Dreamhouses as far as the eye can see. The first look also includes a glimpse at Ryan Gosling in action as Ken, with Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir all popping up too.

It then ends on a quick glimpse at Margot's Barbie in what appears to be a huge dance sequence.

Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa appear in the Barbie trailer. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Needless to say, the internet is absolutely losing it over the first look at the highly-anticipated movie.

(Half of Film Twitter had also already seen phone-recorded footage of the teaser that appeared during the previews for Avatar: The Way of Water. It wasn't long before that started circulating online either.)

While the plot is still a mystery, the cast have teased that the script is one of the best they've ever read. Speaking to GQ UK, Simu Liu revealed that an agent at his agency told him Greta and Noah Baumbach's script was one of the best things they'd ever read.

"He literally said this verbatim, he was like, 'If I could stake my career on any one script, it's the 'Barbie' script. I really think you should do it,'" Simu said.

Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21st 2023, which is the same day as Christopher Nolan's star-studded Oppenheimer movie. Choose your fighter wisely.