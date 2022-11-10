The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news

By Sam Prance

Will there be a The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself season 2 on Netflix? Here's everything we know about the show's future.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is quickly amassing a huge fanbase on Netflix. Will there be a second season though?

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is an adaptation of the Sally Green book Half Bad. Just like the novel, the show tells the story of the illegitimate son of a powerful and dangerous witch who becomes the target of a modern-day witch hunt. Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycurgo) comes of age in the most bizarre, gripping and frankly terrifying way imaginable.

Season 1 ends with a massive twist leaving viewers desperate for more of the show. Will there be a The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2? Here's everything we know about The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 so far, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about what's to come after season 1.

When does The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 come out on Netflix?

Will there be a The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 on Netflix?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal if The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been renewed for a second season. There's no need to worry just yet though. Netflix often wait a few months before confirming if they've renewed their shows or not and viewership for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has reportedly doubled in its second week.

Make sure you encourage people you know to watch season 1 and, hopefully, if enough people watch it, Netflix will bring back The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself for a second season. We'll update you as soon as Netflix announce anything.

When is The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 release date?

Considering the fact that Netflix haven't revealed if The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been renewed, there's no news on a season 2 release date just yet. That being said, Netflix often release new seasons of their shows on an annual basis. Our guess is that The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 will come out late 2023 or early 2024 if it happens.

Season 1 has eight episodes in total that range between 41 and 53 minutes in length. We imagine that season 2 will have a similar amount of episodes if it's given the green light.

WARNING: THE BASTARD SON & THE DEVIL HIMSELF SPOILERS BELOW

Who will be in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 cast?

Based on what happens in season 1, it looks like the majority of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself cast will come back in season 2. Expect to see Jay Lycurgo (Nathan), Nadia Parkes (Annalise), Emilien Vekemans (Gabriel), Isobel Jesper Jones (Jessica), David Gyasi (Marcus) and Róisín Murphy (Mercury) return alongside the show's supporting cast.

Given that Ceelia (Karen Connell) and Soul (Paul Ready) both die in the season 1 finale, we doubt they'll appear in season 2 at all. That being said they could appear in flashbacks or even be brought back to life.

What will happen in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2?

Season 1 ends with Annalise mastering her powers and defeating her dad Soul in an epic fight. With Soul now dead, one evil is now gone but Jessica is set to replace him and Marcus is still alive so anything could happen in season 2. We also see that Mercury has taken Jessica under her wing which could have terrifying consequences.

If that weren't worrying enough, Nathan also hears a heartbeat at the end of the final episode. This implies that his blood powers have been activated. The season ends with him appearing to consider eating Soul's heart. In doing so, he could become as dangerous as Soul.

There is also the fact that Nathan, Annalise and Gabriel all confess their love for each other at the end of season 1, so it looks as though they could become a proper throuple in season 2. Will they make it work?

It's likely that season 2 will be based on Sally Green's sequel to Half Bad, Half Wild. However, given that season 1 has already veered far from the source material, season 2 could veer even further.

Speaking to Radio Times about season 2, Jay Lycurgo said: "We’re in a really great place in a world where we’ve only looked at a small chunk of it. There’s so much more to explore."

Is there a The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 trailer?

There isn't a The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2 trailer right now but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.