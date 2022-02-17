Robert Pattinson says his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse cried watching The Batman

By Sam Prance

"I haven't been this scared to release a movie in such a long time but I watched it with my girlfriend and it was really her reaction that changed the entire thing."

Robert Pattinson has opened up about Suki Waterhouse's reaction to watching The Batman and it's too adorable for words.

Fans of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse will know that the two stars have been dating each other since 2018. Rob is, of course, an actor best known for his roles in Harry Potter, Twilight and Tenet. Meanwhile, Suki is a multi-talented model, singer and actress, who has appeared in the likes of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Detective Pikachu.

Rob and Suki tend to keep their relationship private but Rob has just revealed that Suki cried watching him in The Batman.

Robert Pattinson says his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse cried watching The Batman. Picture: John Palmer/MediaPunch/Alamy Live News, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rob plays the titular role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in DC's upcoming movie The Batman and Rob and Suki watched the film together this month ahead of its official release. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about the movie, Rob said that he's been having anxiety over its release and how he compares to other Batmen: "I don't want to be the worst one."

The 35-year-old then revealed that Suki calmed his nerves. Rob said: "I saw it three days ago. I was absolutely terrified. I haven't been this scared to release a movie in such a long time but I watched it with my girlfriend and it was really her reaction that changed the entire thing."

Rob then explained: "I'm pretty sure that she's not normally into watching superhero movies. Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she just held my hand and touched it [under her eye] and I could feel tears and I was like, 'No way!'"

No. I'm not crying. You are.

Jimmy then asked: "And after the movie was she like all over you, like super-sexed up from Batman?" Laughing, Rob then admitted: "I mean, yeah!"

The Batman debuts in cinemas worldwide March 4th.

