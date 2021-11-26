Zoë Kravitz says Robert Pattinson’s Batman performance is "incredible"

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz will star alongside each other in The Batman in 2022.

Zoë Kravitz has opened up about what fans can expect from Robert Pattinson's upcoming lead performance in The Batman.

In June 2019, DC director Matt Reeves announced that Robert Pattinson would be playing the prestigious role of Batman in the new DC movie The Batman. It was later revealed that Zoë Kravitz would star alongside him as Catwoman. Twilight fans were immediately excited about seeing Robert take on the iconic role. However, some DC fans were less impressed.

Batman fans need not worry about whether or not Robert will suit the role though. Zoë has just praised his performance.

Speaking to Variety, Zoë confirmed that she's seen "a little" of the final edit of The Batman and she was quick to laud Robert for his portrayal of the superhero. The 32-year-old stated: "Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world." In other words, it looks like we could be seeing a career-best performance from the superstar.

Talking about working with DC director Matt Reeves and the film at large, Zoë teased: "Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I'm just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it." She then added: "I hope the fans love it, because we put a lot of work into this."

The Batman was originally scheduled to come out in 2021 but filming was delayed due to COVID-19 complications. The film is now due to come out at some point in 2022. You can watch the first trailer for the movie at the top of this page.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Robert play Batman?

