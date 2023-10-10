Netflix fans shocked after finding out who directed the Beckham documentary

10 October 2023, 15:41

Victoria and David Beckham recall their first meeting

By Katie Louise Smith

Fisher Stevens might have directed Beckham, but he's also an actor that you've probably seen on-screen before.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Recognise the voice of the interviewer in Netflix's new Beckham documentary? You aren't the only one. And after finding out who it is, viewers have been left pleasantly surprised.

The four-part David Beckham documentary has become a huge hit with critics and viewers alike. The doc follows the ups and downs of Beckham's rise to global football stardom and A-list celebrity status, and features an array of honest and open interviews with both David and Victoria Beckham, as well as his former teammates, friends and on-pitch adversaries.

After watching the doc, some fans are only now just finding out who directed and conducted the on-screen interviews. If the voice behind the camera sounds familiar to you, it's likely that you will have probably seen him in one of his acting roles before.

Beckham was actually directed and produced by actor Fisher Stevens.

Beckham viewers left shocked after discovering who directed the documentary
Beckham viewers left shocked after discovering who directed the documentary. Picture: Netflix

Succession fans will recognise Fisher from his most recent role of Hugo Baker, Waystar Royco's Communications Executive, in the HBO series.

Elsewhere, he's also a regular fixture in Wes Anderson's films. Fisher has appeared in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch, and 2023's Asteroid City.

If you don't recognise him from any of those projects then you might recognise him as Ben from the Short Circuit films, Lost, The Blacklist, The Good Fight, or maybe even Friends. Fisher played Roger way back in season 1, the psychiatrist that Phoebe dates before the group grow tired of him analysing everyone.

But beyond his acting, Fisher is a successful documentary maker. In fact, he won an Oscar in 2009 for producing the dolphin hunting documentary The Cove. He's since been nominated for several other documentaries over the last decade, including Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

People are apparently absolutely gagged that "Hugo from Succession" is the man behind the Beckham documentary.

And there you have it – Fisher Stevens, actor and award-winning documentary maker!

WATCH: Kylie Minogue takes on 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz'

Kylie Minogue vs. 'The Most Impossible Kylie Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Scream 7: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers and news about the next Scream movie

Bridgerton season 3 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

When does Bridgerton season 3 come out? Here's what we know so far

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie runtime: How long is the concert film?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie length: How long is it? Why is it shorter than the concert?

Taylor Swift

Gen V producers defend Marie Moreau's viral penis explosion scene

Gen V producers defend Marie's viral Rufus penis explosion scene

Here's how Gen V's wild Little Cricket sex scene was filmed

Here's how Gen V's viral Little Cricket sex scene was filmed

Trending on PopBuzz

Lana Del Rey claps back at woman accusing her of having "demonic energy"

Lana Del Rey claps back at woman accusing her of having "demonic energy"

Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift fans think she went to the Jets game to hide her private jet usage in Google

Taylor Swift 'conspiracy theory' goes viral after her appearance at the Jets game

Taylor Swift

Drake defends his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown in his Another Late Night lyrics

Drake slams "weirdos" for questioning his Millie Bobby Brown friendship in Another Late Night lyrics

Drake

AI Yearbook trend: Here's how to do it and the app you need to download

How to do the AI Yearbook trend on TikTok

Viral

Drag Race UK's Alexis Saint-Pete spills about her time on season 5

Drag Race UK’s Alexis Saint-Pete reacts to judges critiques and Cara & Tomara drama

RuPaul's Drag Race

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'