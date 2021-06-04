Believe Me: Here's where the real Lisa McVey and Bobby Joe Long are now

By Sam Prance

The true story behind Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey on Netflix and what happened afterwards.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey has been added to Netflix and the true story behind it is even scarier than the film.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey actually first debuted in the US and Canada in 2018. However, since being picked up by Netflix and debuting on the platform this week (Jun 1), the true crime drama movie has soared to Number 1 on Netflix Top 10 lists worldwide. People are gobsmacked by serial killer Bobby Joe Long's crimes and what happened to Lisa.

How true is the movie though and where are Lisa McVey and Bobby Joe Long now? Here's everything you need to know.

Believe Me: Here's where the real Lisa McVey and Bobby Joe Long are now. Picture: Netflix, Netflix

For the most part, Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is a loyal adaptation of Lisa's true story. As shown in the movie, Lisa was just 17-years-old when Bobby Joe kidnapped her on November 3, 1984. He forced her into his car after knocking her off her bike outside of a cinema in Tampa, Florida. She was also abused by her grandmother's boyfriend as a child.

Speaking to Fox 13 about the incident and her childhood, Lisa said: "I remember pleading with God – whatever you do, just don't let him kill me. He raped me over and over again. I lost count. I had to take all of the abuse I had incurred as a child and just reach down one more time and tap into those survivor skills in order to overcome him psychologically."

Like the movie, Lisa managed to persuade Bobby Joe to release her. She explained: "I said, 'Listen it's unfortunate how we met, but I can be your girlfriend. I could take care of you, and no one ever has to know.'" She also spoke to him "like a 4-year-old" and told him that she needed to take care of her sick father. Bobby Joe then set Lisa free.

Lisa made sure to leave fingerprints in Bobby Joe's house though and remember as many details about her experience as possible so that she could report him successfully. One year later, he was captured and sentenced to jail. According to evidence, Bobby Joe raped and murdered at least eight women during the 1980s.

Where are Lisa McVey and Bobby Joe Long now?

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey originally came out when Bobby Joe Long was still on death row. However, since then, he has been executed and Lisa was one of the witnesses at his execution. She even gave a powerful speech at the event.

Lisa said: "Bobby Joe Long, thank you... Thank you for choosing me instead of another 17-year-old little girl. The reason why I say 'thank you' now is because I have forgiven you for what you have done to me. Had I not forgiven you, I might as well be in my own prison, without walls. God has shown me the only way to really be free when someone bestows injustice against you is complete forgiveness. My life changed forever, and for the better. I chose not to remain a victim, I chose to live."

Following the events of Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, Lisa has become sheriff's deputy in Hillsborough County and she specialises in sex crimes and working to protect children. Speaking to Fox 13 in 2019, Lisa explained: "[I'm] a protector. No one's going to get hurt on my watch. That was my motivation to become a police officer. I'm no longer a victim."

What does Lisa McVey think of Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey?

Lisa McVey has been vocally supportive of the film. She attended the original premiere in 2018 and has since spoken out in praise of it. Discussing the film with Fox 13, Lisa said: "It's to show people how to embrace life after horrific things happen to you. Maybe physical things, maybe mental or emotional, I want to be an inspiration to others."