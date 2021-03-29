Big Time Rush is now available to watch on Netflix

29 March 2021, 13:00

By Sam Prance

Every season of Big Time Rush has been added to Netflix to coincide with the boy band's comeback.

Rushers, we have some exciting news. All four seasons of Big Time Rush are now available to stream and watch on Netflix.

When you think of boy bands from the past 10 years, One Direction, Why Don't We and PRETTYMUCH may be some of the first names that come to mind but real ones know that Big Time Rush came first. From their iconic Nickelodeon TV show to their hit singles, Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan dominated pop culture between 2009 and their sudden split in 2014.

Last year (Apr 21), the band announced a reunion and now you can binge every single Big Time Rush episode on Netflix.

READ MORE: Big Time Rush reunite after six-year hiatus and tease new music

Is Big Time Rush on Netflix? Here's how to watch all four seasons online
Is Big Time Rush on Netflix? Here's how to watch all four seasons online. Picture: Nickelodeon

Last month (Feb 26), Big Time Rush took to their official social media accounts to announce that all the seasons of Big Time Rush would be added to Netflix on March 26. Sure enough, you can now relive the epic highs of the Nickelodeon series on Netflix right now. It's currently available in the US and various other countries but you cannot watch it on Netflix UK just yet.

The news comes less than one year after Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan all reunited on social media. The band posted an official reunion video which ended with Carlos saying: "We love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha and who knows... a lot to look forward to at the end of this. See you soon".

Obviously, we've been in lockdown since then but the band have remained active on social media and fans are convinced that "a lot to look forward to" means that new music, a tour or even another season of Big Time Rush could all be in the works. With the show now on Netflix, we imagine that they'll be announcing more news very soon.

We shall keep you posted with any updates but, until then, we'll be rewatching the original series on Netflix.

