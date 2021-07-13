Big Time Rush tease official comeback and fans are convinced a reboot is coming

13 July 2021, 12:58

By Sam Prance

All of Big Time Rush and cast members from the original show have updated their social media icons to a red circle.

Big Time Rush's comeback is finally here. The band have begun teasing something exciting on their social media accounts.

Last year (Apr 21), Big Time Rush surprised fans by announcing their return. Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan all reunited on social media. The band posted an official reunion video which ended with Carlos saying: "We love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha and who knows... a lot to look forward to at the end of this. See you soon."

Since then, the boys have remained quiet but it looks like a comeback is happening now with a reboot of their iconic show.

READ MORE: Big Time Rush is now available to watch on Netflix

Big Time Rush tease official comeback and fans are convinced a reboot is coming
Big Time Rush tease official comeback and fans are convinced a reboot is coming. Picture: HENNING KAISER, @bigtimerush via Twitter

Yesterday (Jul 13), the official Big Time Rush Twitter and Instagram accounts changed their social media icons to red circles. They also replaced their header images with red backdrops too. If that weren't mysterious enough, Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan all did the same on their personal accounts. In other words, a Big Time Rush announcement is upon us.

It looks like it's more than a tour and/or new music though. Stephen Kramer Glickman, who played Gustavo Rocque in the original Big Time Rush series, also updated his social media pages with the red layout. With that in mind, it looks like the boys could be announcing a Big Time Rush reboot, like the iCarly reboot, and we could be getting new music too.

Naturally, fans are losing it. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

Iconic.

QUIZ: Only a true Big Time Rush fan can score 9/10 on this quiz

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

wyatt oleff

Wyatt Oleff: 19 facts about the 'I Am Not Okay With This' star you need to know
Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

Zion Moreno's Luna La is a transgender character in Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl boss confirms Zión Moreno's Luna is a transgender character

Gossip Girl

Netflix shows cancelled and ending in 2021

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2021 (so far)

David Corenswet as River in The Politician

David Corenswet: 10 facts about Hollywood actor you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Only a Love Island expert can name 11/12 of these former contestants

QUIZ: Only a Love Island expert can name 11/12 of these former contestants
Which Love Island guy would be your boyfriend?

QUIZ: Which Love Island guy would be your boyfriend?

Addison Rae receives backlash for excitedly greeting Donald Trump at UFC event.

Addison Rae receives backlash for excitedly greeting Donald Trump at UFC event

TikTok

Drake Bell sentenced to two years probation for attempted child endangerment

Drake Bell sentenced to two years probation for attempted child endangerment

Celeb

Jaclyn Hill hits back at claims she's lying about "traumatising" kidnapping attempt

Jaclyn Hill hits back at claims she's lying about "traumatising" kidnapping attempt

YouTubers

Billie EIlish claps back at fans saying she's in a "flop era" right now

Billie Eilish claps back at fans saying she's in a "flop era" right now

Billie Eilish

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale