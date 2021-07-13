Big Time Rush tease official comeback and fans are convinced a reboot is coming

By Sam Prance

All of Big Time Rush and cast members from the original show have updated their social media icons to a red circle.

Big Time Rush's comeback is finally here. The band have begun teasing something exciting on their social media accounts.

Last year (Apr 21), Big Time Rush surprised fans by announcing their return. Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan all reunited on social media. The band posted an official reunion video which ended with Carlos saying: "We love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha and who knows... a lot to look forward to at the end of this. See you soon."

Since then, the boys have remained quiet but it looks like a comeback is happening now with a reboot of their iconic show.

READ MORE: Big Time Rush is now available to watch on Netflix

Big Time Rush tease official comeback and fans are convinced a reboot is coming. Picture: HENNING KAISER, @bigtimerush via Twitter

Yesterday (Jul 13), the official Big Time Rush Twitter and Instagram accounts changed their social media icons to red circles. They also replaced their header images with red backdrops too. If that weren't mysterious enough, Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan all did the same on their personal accounts. In other words, a Big Time Rush announcement is upon us.

It looks like it's more than a tour and/or new music though. Stephen Kramer Glickman, who played Gustavo Rocque in the original Big Time Rush series, also updated his social media pages with the red layout. With that in mind, it looks like the boys could be announcing a Big Time Rush reboot, like the iCarly reboot, and we could be getting new music too.

Logan Henderson and Stephen Kramer Glickman, who played Gustavo Rocque on @Nickelodeon’s ‘Big Time Rush’ series, have also changed to a red layout on social media. pic.twitter.com/UXUbsUKEP9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2021

Naturally, fans are losing it. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

Me: Big Time Rush is coming back!

Everyone: how do you know?

Me: pic.twitter.com/x9Nbtm5hSn — BΞRNICΞ 🔴 (@BTRprincess) July 13, 2021

big time rush twitter right now pic.twitter.com/oVvmHLeB8x — lexi ✿ BTR IS BACK ❤️‍🩹 (@returnofpadme) July 13, 2021

Big Time Rush coming back 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nwZt7lkwKS — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 12, 2021

BIG TIME RUSH IS OFFICIALLY BACK HOW IS EVERYONE FEELING pic.twitter.com/nziwZ2PlUC — big time media (@btronmedia) July 13, 2021

not now sweetie mommy had to tweet about the big time rush reunion pic.twitter.com/9wdV1DT0Qg — kendall schmidt’s worldwide girl (@brutallylivie) July 12, 2021

me representa



BTR IS BACK

BIG TIME RUSH IS BACK pic.twitter.com/aK1zmWN07S — olgui 🐍 BTR IS BACK (@balazoh_) July 12, 2021

LETS GO RUSHERS



BIG TIME RUSH IS BACK



EITHER A REBOOT OR NEW MUSIC AND A TOUR, COUNT ME IN FOR EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/RbokQ4db0G — bailey ☽ (@dinsbadbatch) July 12, 2021

would yall be happy with a reboot of big time rush the way that they did with iCarly where it would be more for adults ??? (genuine question)

personally, i need it :) i wanna hear the boys and gustavo cussing LMAO — cierra (@cierrratimerush) July 12, 2021

Iconic.