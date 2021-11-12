Marvel fans want Black Panther's Shuri to be recast because of Letitia Wright's anti-vax views

By Jazmin Duribe

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in November 2022.

Marvel fans are campaigning for Disney to recast Shuri in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, because of Letitia Wright's anti-vax views.

The British actress was praised for her performance as T'Challa's little sister in 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. And, following the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman from cancer in 2020, fans were excited after it was revealed that Shuri would play a bigger role in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

However, fans are now wondering if it would be better if Letitia passed the Shuri baton to another actress.

Wakanda Forever started production in June in Atlanta, Georgia, and since then there have been rumours that Letitia has refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus and has been spreading anti-vax views on set – an allegation Letitia called "completely untrue" in an Instagram post. She has previously been called out for sharing coronavirus conspiracy theories on social media.

Then in August, Letitia sustained a minor injury while on set and returned to the UK to recover. Wakanda Forever filming continued despite her absence but the set will officially shut down next week until she is able to return. Letitia's representative told The Hollywood Reporter she is "looking forward to returning to work" in early 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter has since noted that because Letitia is reportedly unvaccinated, she may not be allowed back into the US as laws state that UK residents need to provide proof of vaccination to enter the country. It's possible that this could push back the November 2022 release date if Letitia is unable to make it back to Atlanta.

Some fans now want Letitia to be cut from the movie because not only is she delaying production of the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel, she's also endangering her co-workers.

People have suggested Skai Jackson, Halle Bailey or KeKe Palmer be cast as Shuri instead, or for Lupita Nyong'o (who plays Nakia) to take a bigger starring role.

Unclear to me why they're moving mountains to make Letitia/Shuri the new lead when Lupita is right there. https://t.co/wBqOKJvnul — Liz (@AtheistjLiz) November 10, 2021

“The gag is….I just sent out an electromagnetic pulse to shut down all non-vibranium powered technology within a 3 miles radius. Your weapons are useless, Beloved.” https://t.co/A8qr3Sd6NN pic.twitter.com/1jv4nOwy3B — Ciara’s Spanish Tutor (@chulito_jotito) November 11, 2021

Letitia Wright’s increasingly bad takes aren’t even the biggest problem with Shuri being the lead; my issue is that Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia was explicitly setup as wanting to be the Black Panther, she’s an incredible actress, and yet ever since 2018 they’ve forgotten she exists. https://t.co/Y4Y2CTXBS0 — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) November 5, 2021

Shut it down and re-cast it. Enough of this nonsense. Also, Shuri is a BRILLIANT SCIENTIST being played by an unrepentant anti-vaxxer who believes in nutty conspiracies. Ridiculous. https://t.co/jzVsrNGNX5 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 11, 2021

Shuri is a very recastable role lol. https://t.co/bfw9QyWGOW — Neo (@Neo_url) November 10, 2021

Look, I like Shuri as a character. She's fun and delightful to watch. But if Letitia Wright is being so difficult to the point of being a liability to the entire franchise, you also have Lupita Nyong'o waiting for her character to have a point besides be T'Challa's girlfriend. https://t.co/RflUN5qKsx — 💞Al💞 (@HowdyImAl) November 11, 2021

It just hit me. If you were going to recast Letitia Wright for the role of Shuri given her anti vaxx views, they wouldn't have to look far. Precious Mustapha would make for a solid recast. Plus, deserves far better than being a helper to the leading white woman. pic.twitter.com/570t5K9N35 — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) January 27, 2021

Keke Palmer would EAT as Shuri. “The gag is we the ones that got the vibranium girl!” https://t.co/CIVri2h0il — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 11, 2021

So recast Shuri or cancel the whole project.



Or pay everyone who has to be around her (crew included) exponentially more for the risk. https://t.co/DqrcyPuMJe — Yves and Isols (@AdamantxYves) November 10, 2021

