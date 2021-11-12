Marvel fans want Black Panther's Shuri to be recast because of Letitia Wright's anti-vax views

12 November 2021, 12:06 | Updated: 12 November 2021, 12:28

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in November 2022.

Marvel fans are campaigning for Disney to recast Shuri in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, because of Letitia Wright's anti-vax views.

The British actress was praised for her performance as T'Challa's little sister in 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. And, following the unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman from cancer in 2020, fans were excited after it was revealed that Shuri would play a bigger role in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

However, fans are now wondering if it would be better if Letitia passed the Shuri baton to another actress.

READ MORE: Black Panther's Letitia Wright receives backlash for sharing an anti-vaccination video

Letitia Wright.
Letitia Wright. Picture: Alamy

Wakanda Forever started production in June in Atlanta, Georgia, and since then there have been rumours that Letitia has refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus and has been spreading anti-vax views on set – an allegation Letitia called "completely untrue" in an Instagram post. She has previously been called out for sharing coronavirus conspiracy theories on social media.

Then in August, Letitia sustained a minor injury while on set and returned to the UK to recover. Wakanda Forever filming continued despite her absence but the set will officially shut down next week until she is able to return. Letitia's representative told The Hollywood Reporter she is "looking forward to returning to work" in early 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter has since noted that because Letitia is reportedly unvaccinated, she may not be allowed back into the US as laws state that UK residents need to provide proof of vaccination to enter the country. It's possible that this could push back the November 2022 release date if Letitia is unable to make it back to Atlanta.

Some fans now want Letitia to be cut from the movie because not only is she delaying production of the highly-anticipated Black Panther sequel, she's also endangering her co-workers.

People have suggested Skai Jackson, Halle Bailey or KeKe Palmer be cast as Shuri instead, or for Lupita Nyong'o (who plays Nakia) to take a bigger starring role.

