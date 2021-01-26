Bling Empire cast: Where are they now?

By Katie Louise Smith

Bling Empire was filmed way back in 2019, so here's what Kevin Kreider, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim and Kelly Mi Li have all been doing since.

After just one season, Bling Empire has become one of Netflix's best reality TV offerings.

The show, which has been described as a mix between Real Housewives and Crazy Rich Asians, has introduced us to some absolutely iconic new people like heiress Anna Shay, luxury influencer Jaime Xie and model Kevin Kreider. But what have they all been up to since they finished filming the show?

In case you didn't know, Bling Empire was actually filmed back in 2019, way before the pandemic. In fact, Baby G's 1st birthday was in June 2019! It's been well over 18 months since the cast were all together, and a lot has changed for our favourite rich people.

Where are the Bling Empire cast now?

Here's what the Bling Empire cast are doing now. Picture: Netflix

Kevin Kreider

Kevin celebrated his 36th birthday on the show, which means he'll be turning 38 in 2021. He also shared the news on Instagram that he reached 5 years of sobriety in December 2020. The biggest change for Kevin since he filmed Bling Empire is that he now has his own place and no longer has to share with roommates!

As of 2021, Kevin is still a model and is still running his entertainment production company that aims to better representation for Asian men on screen.

And what about his relationship with Kim Lee? In a Netflix interview, Kevin said, "Me and Kim's relationship has changed a lot. [We] talk about relationships a lot. Is there an attraction? I don't know. She's hot, how could I not? Kim and I do not follow each other on Instagram. We still have that social media rivalry thing."

Kane Lim

Kane celebrated his 31st birthday in December 2020 and based on his Instagram grid, he looks like he's been living his best life since wrapping filming on the show. Kane is also continuing to work as a real estate developer and investor.

In an interview with Netflix, Kane revealed that he spent quite a lot of time with Anna Shay during lockdown, saying: "During Covid, there was no shopping, no nothing. Having a friend like Anna? Nothing's shut down." He explained that the two would stand outside Gucci while the sales associate would hold stuff up for them to look at through the window.

Christine and Dr. Gabriel Chiu

Based on Christine's Instagram, she, Gabriel and Baby G have been continuing to live their life of luxury over the past year. As well as sharing glam quarantine looks on the grid, Christine has been continuing her philanthropic work with virtual events. She also works as a managing partner for Gabriel's Beverly Hills plastic surgery practice.

Christine also revealed to Oprah Magazine that she's grown closer to Cherie, and has managed to share some dinners with Anna without fighting. Growth!

Dr. Gabriel has also been continuing with his surgeries, sharing updates of his work on his own Instagram account.

As of January 2021, it doesn't look like they have welcomed any more babies into the family just yet. Baby G on the other hand? Look how big he's got! He'll be turning 3 in June 2021.

Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray

Kelly and Andrew's rocky relationship was one of the main talking points of the show. And as of 2021, the two are officially back together.

In an interview with Netflix, Kelly opened up about their relationship: "With Andrew's behaviour, I don't excuse it at all. I think it's 100 per cent wrong. After filming we took a good five month or six month break where we just focused on ourselves. Going to therapy individually and just learning about ourselves... now that we're back in communication and back seeing each other, it's just been night and day."

Work wise, Kelly recently founded a media production company, who are currently in post-production on a thriller movie that was shot during the pandemic. She's also got a lot more productions lined up too. Kelly is also an executive producer on Bling Empire so fingers crossed she can get season 2 on our screens ASAP!

Andrew now has his own clothing line called AMG clothing – and he's also absolutely ripped.

Kim Lee

In season 1, Kim attempts to get back in contact with her biological father, but at the end of the show, we find out that he had sadly passed away. In the Netflix update interview, Kim reveals that she managed to get in touch with her father's wife, who offered her his ashes.

And despite the little flirtation-ship between her and Kevin at the end of season 1, it doesn't look like the two have started dating since filming wrapped. They also still don't follow each other on social media, but are on good terms as friends.

Jaime Xiu

Jaime was 21 when she filmed the first season of the show, so she'll turn 23 in 2021.

Jaime is now working as a full-time influencer, earning around $100,000 per year through sponsorships and collaborations [via Business Insider]. At the start of 2020, Jaime was jetting around the world for all the various fashion weeks and returned to LA in March. Jaime has been continuing to serve looks on Instagram during the pandemic with zoom photoshoots and glamorous throwbacks.

Cheri Chan and Jessey Lee

At the end of season 1, we saw Cherie take matters into her own hands and propose to Jessey herself. Thankfully, he said yes but the two still aren't married just yet.

In the Netflix update interview, Cherie explained that they don't have a date picked out because of the pandemic: "We definitely don't have a date, we don't want to have a Zoom wedding, we don't want to plan and have a small wedding or people to get sick. We don't know anything yet. Nothing is set in stone yet."

Career-wise, Cherie and Jessey have their own organic tequila brand, called Religion Tequila.

Anna Shay

While Christine told Oprah Magazine that she and Anna had shared some dinners, Anna told Netflix that that simply wasn't true(!) and that they do not talk (!!) During the pandemic, Anna spent her time window shopping with Kane Lim. She also revealed to Town & Country that she had been working to become a licensed contractor.

In the same interview, Anna says she loves Target and has been going there with Kane so she can buy food and later give it away to those who need it.

Guy Tang

Throughout the pandemic, Guy has been sharing all his tips and tricks about hair styling and colouring on Instagram. As well as his successful career in hairdressing, he's also been working on his music. Since filming the show, Guy has dropped a ton of music video teasers, showing off his ripped physique. He's also said that his album will be dropping soon.