Blood & Water season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Blood & Water season 2 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the series.

Blood & Water was an instant hit on Netflix but fans are already eager to watch a second season of the South African series.

Set in South Africa, Blood & Water tells the gripping story of Puleng Khumalo and the scandalous lives of Cape Town's elite. Puleng is a 16-year-old girl who transfers to Parkhurst College after a chance encounter with someone who she believes is her older sister who was abducted at birth. What follows is six episodes of drama, controversy and shocking plot twists.

READ MORE: Blood & Water: Who is in the Netflix cast?

Naturally, viewers want to see more. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Blood & Water season 2, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about the future of the show and what we can expect next.

When does Blood & Water season 2 come out on Netflix?

Blood & Water season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Blood & Water season 2?

Yes! Netflix have confirmed that Blood & Water season 2 has officially been renewed for a second season. The news was announced in an adorable video where show-runner and director Nosipho Dumisa broke the news to the cast members herself, telling them face-to-face that they had been picked up for a second season.

When is the Blood & Water season 2 release date?

Again there's no official news regarding a Blood & Water season 2 release date just yet. Seeing as season 1 was released on May 20, 2020, and Netflix tends to operate in yearly cycles with series, there's a chance that the series could be back as soon as Spring or early Summer 2021 if it gets renewed.

KB actor Thabang Molaba confirmed on Instagram on March 3 that filming on Blood & Water season 2 had wrapped so we imagine that it's only a matter of time before a Blood & Water season 2 trailer drops.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Blood & Water season 1. Read at your own risk!

Welcoming the class of 2020. #BloodAndWater coming to Netflix, May 20. (Photos: Themba Mbuyisa) pic.twitter.com/Nazl5BO5Ly — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) May 6, 2020

Who will be in the Blood & Water season 2 cast?

All of your Blood & Water faves will return for season 2. Ama Qamata (Puleng), Khosi Ngema (Fikile), Thabang Molaba (KB), Dillon Windvogel (Wade), Arno Greef (Chris), Ryle de Morny (Chad), Natasha Tahane (Wendy), Mekaila Mathys (Tahira), Cindy Mahlangu (Zama) and Duane Williams (Mark) are all coming back.

Netflix have since announced that Greteli Fincham (Reece) will play a much bigger role in season 2. Katishcka Chanderlal (Pauline) and Alzavia Abrahams (Zayd) will also feature heavily as her friends.

Netflix introduced the season 2 cast in full via Instagram with the caption: "The cast of #BloodAndWater are back with some new friends to make our 2021 SO. MUCH. BETTER!"

What will happen in Blood & Water season 2?

Currently, the cast and crew behind Blood & Water are yet to reveal anything about what will happen in season 2. Since the first season ends with Puleng and Fikile both finding out that they are actually sisters, we imagine that season 2 will be all about how that affects their relationship and the people behind them.

Not to mention, we'll find out if Fikile and Chad have ended their illicit relationship for good, if Puleng and KB will go the distance and if Mark and Zama agree to being in a throuple with Chris.

via GIPHY

Is there a Blood & Water season 2 trailer yet?

There's no Blood & Water season 2 trailer at the moment. However, we shall update you as soon as there is.