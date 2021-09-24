Blood & Water season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Blood & Water season 3 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the future of the series.

Blood & Water season 2 is finally here but there is already huge demand for Netflix to release a third season of the hit show.

Blood & Water season 2 picks up right where season 1 left off. With Puleng and Fikile now both aware that they are actually sisters, the drama only intensifies. We also find out if Fikile and Chad have ended their illicit relationship for good, if Puleng and KB go the distance, and if Mark and Zama agree to being in a throuple with Chris. And there are plenty of surprises.

READ MORE: Blood & Water: Who is in the Netflix cast?

Will there be a third season of the TV series though? Here's everything you need to know about Blood & Water season 3, including the release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news about the future of the show and what we can expect next.

When does Blood & Water season 3 come out on Netflix?

Blood & Water season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

Will there be a Blood & Water season 3?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to confirmed whether Blood & Water will be back for a third season. There is no need to worry at the moment though. Netflix usually wait between one and three months to announce whether or not they've renewed their shows.

In other words, we could hear news that Blood & Water season 3 is in the works as soon as October.

When is the Blood & Water season 3 release date?

Again, this all depends on whether Netflix renew Blood & Water or not. However, Netflix tend to release new seasons of their shows on an annual basis. Production on the second season was delayed a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic but it's possible that we'll be getting a third season of Blood & Water as soon as September 2022.

Who will be in the Blood & Water season 3 cast?

Unless anyone dies in season 2, it seems likely that all our Blood & Water faves will come back for season 3: Ama Qamata (Puleng), Khosi Ngema (Fikile), Thabang Molaba (KB), Dillon Windvogel (Wade), Arno Greef (Chris), Ryle de Morny (Chad), Natasha Tahane (Wendy), Mekaila Mathys (Tahira), Cindy Mahlangu (Zama) and Duane Williams (Mark).

We also imagine that Greteli Fincham (Reece), Katishcka Chanderlal (Pauline) and Alzavia Abrahams (Zayd) will return as they had more prominent roles in season 2. Not to mention, there will likely be some new characters.

What will happen in Blood & Water season 3?

The plot of Blood & Water season 3 all comes down to how Blood & Water season 2 ends. The cast and crew are yet to tease anything about what's next for the students of Parkhurst College but we'll update you as soon as they do.

Is there a Blood & Water season 3 trailer yet?

There's no Blood & Water season 2 trailer at the moment. However, we shall update you as soon as there is.