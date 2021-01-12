Bridgerton creator wants 7 more seasons at Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton is based on eight novels in Julia Quinn's book series, but will they all be turned into their own Netflix seasons?

Bridgerton fans, Lady Whistledown stans and residents of the 'ton, we come bearing news.

Bridgerton has already proven to be an absolute smash at Netflix, dominating the Top 10 charts across the world since it dropped on December 25th 2020. Season 2 is reportedly already in the works but talk seems to have turned to the future of the series and whether or not all eight Bridgerton books will be turned into their own season.

In an interview with Collider, creator Chris Van Dusen revealed that he would love to do eight seasons of the show.

"I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon," he said. "But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure."

But how likely is it to happen? Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix?

How many seasons of Bridgerton will there be?

Based on how successful the first season of the show has been, it's almost certain that the series will run for a few more seasons yet. Season 2 is also already in production and is expected to be confirmed by Netflix in the coming weeks.

As for 6 more seasons after that? There's certainly enough source material to keep the series going but we guess it all depends on the popularity of the series over the next few years.

While Netflix have been known to cancel TV shows after a few seasons, there are some examples that prove shows can last up to 7 seasons on the platform. Orange Is The New Black and Grace and Frankie, for example, both hit that milestone.

Right now, there's no confirmation that all eight Bridgerton books will be turned into their own season but fingers crossed that there's plenty more to come.

What happens in the Bridgerton books? (Spoilers, obviously!)

The Bridgerton book series consists of eight novels about each of the Bridgerton siblings, and one final epilogue novel ('The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After') that details what happened to the family after the events of the books.

• 'The Duke & I' is about Daphne and Simon's fake-relationship-turned-love-story.

• 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' is about Anthony and his love triangle with rival Kate and her sister Edwina Sheffield.

• 'An Offer From A Gentleman' is about Benedict and his quest to track down Sophie Beckett, a girl he meets at Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball.

• 'Romancing Mr. Bridgerton' is about Colin and Penelope Featherington's will-they-won't-they relationship.

• 'To Sir Phillip, With Love' is about Eloise and her surprise relationship with Sir Phillip.

• 'When He Was Wicked' is about Francesca and her relationship with Michael Stirling, the cousin of her late husband.

• 'It's in His Kiss' is about Hyacinth and a man called Gareth St. Clair, who fall in love while trying to stop Gareth's father from

• 'On the Way to the Wedding' is about Gregory and his relationships with Hermione Watson and her best friend Lady Lucinda Abernathy.