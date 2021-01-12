Bridgerton creator wants 7 more seasons at Netflix

12 January 2021, 12:40

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton is based on eight novels in Julia Quinn's book series, but will they all be turned into their own Netflix seasons?

Bridgerton fans, Lady Whistledown stans and residents of the 'ton, we come bearing news.

Bridgerton has already proven to be an absolute smash at Netflix, dominating the Top 10 charts across the world since it dropped on December 25th 2020. Season 2 is reportedly already in the works but talk seems to have turned to the future of the series and whether or not all eight Bridgerton books will be turned into their own season.

In an interview with Collider, creator Chris Van Dusen revealed that he would love to do eight seasons of the show.

"I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon," he said. "But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure."

But how likely is it to happen? Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix?

Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton?
Will there be 8 seasons of Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

How many seasons of Bridgerton will there be?

Based on how successful the first season of the show has been, it's almost certain that the series will run for a few more seasons yet. Season 2 is also already in production and is expected to be confirmed by Netflix in the coming weeks.

As for 6 more seasons after that? There's certainly enough source material to keep the series going but we guess it all depends on the popularity of the series over the next few years.

While Netflix have been known to cancel TV shows after a few seasons, there are some examples that prove shows can last up to 7 seasons on the platform. Orange Is The New Black and Grace and Frankie, for example, both hit that milestone.

Right now, there's no confirmation that all eight Bridgerton books will be turned into their own season but fingers crossed that there's plenty more to come.

What happens in the Bridgerton books? (Spoilers, obviously!)

The Bridgerton book series consists of eight novels about each of the Bridgerton siblings, and one final epilogue novel ('The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After') that details what happened to the family after the events of the books.

• 'The Duke & I' is about Daphne and Simon's fake-relationship-turned-love-story.

• 'The Viscount Who Loved Me' is about Anthony and his love triangle with rival Kate and her sister Edwina Sheffield.

• 'An Offer From A Gentleman' is about Benedict and his quest to track down Sophie Beckett, a girl he meets at Lady Bridgerton's masquerade ball.

• 'Romancing Mr. Bridgerton' is about Colin and Penelope Featherington's will-they-won't-they relationship.

• 'To Sir Phillip, With Love' is about Eloise and her surprise relationship with Sir Phillip.

• 'When He Was Wicked' is about Francesca and her relationship with Michael Stirling, the cousin of her late husband.

• 'It's in His Kiss' is about Hyacinth and a man called Gareth St. Clair, who fall in love while trying to stop Gareth's father from

• 'On the Way to the Wedding' is about Gregory and his relationships with Hermione Watson and her best friend Lady Lucinda Abernathy.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Tom lost "almost a quarter" of his body weight

Tom Holland lost a whopping 30lbs for upcoming movie Cherry

Tom Holland

Simpsons 2021 predictions: Fans can't believe how accurate they are

The Simpsons' predictions for 2021 are scarily accurate and fans are shook
Rege-Jean Page: 10 facts about the Bridgerton acto

Regé-Jean Page: 13 facts about Bridgerton's Simon Basset you need to know
Phoebe Dynevor: 10 facts about Bridgerton's Daphne

Phoebe Dynevor: 11 facts about Bridgerton's Daphne you need to know
Joshua Bassett: facts Lie Lie Lie singer

Joshua Bassett: 23 facts about the Lie Lie Lie singer you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Michael Medrano My Life in 20

Michael Medrano: "Life’s too short to pretend you’re not a Swiftie" | My Life In 20

Interviews

How cool is your music taste?

QUIZ: How cool is your music taste?

Quizzes

Is Selena Gomez releasing a Spanish album? De Una Vez and Baila Conmigo explained

Selena Gomez appears to confirm that she is releasing a Spanish album

Selena Gomez

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

QUIZ: Only a Disney expert knows which movie these screenshots are from

QUIZ: Only a Disney expert knows which movie these screenshots are from

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale