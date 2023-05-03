Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

By Katie Louise Smith

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released on Netflix on May 4th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton season is finally back upon us! While season 3 of the Netflix series is still yet to come, a brand new, original story from the mind of Shonda Rhimes is here and it tells the story of Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte and King George.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a 6-episode prequel series, starring India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as the younger versions of the Queen and the King, and also includes younger versions of Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton. Viewers will see how their love story came to be.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on Netflix worldwide on May 4th. As usual, Netflix will release the series at midnight Pacific Time. The exact time that all the new episodes will appear on your personal Netflix account, however, will depend on where you live in the world.

Here's a helpful list of release times so you know exactly when Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream.

What time does Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story come out on Netflix?

Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be released on Thursday, May 4th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Queen Charlotte is played by both Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio. Picture: Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story plot: Here's how the prequel series fits into the main Bridgerton storyline

Queen Charlotte is a Bridgerton prequel series, and it focuses on the young Queen Charlotte, her marriage to King George and her rise to prominence and power.

In the trailer, we see Charlotte arriving in England to marry King George. Already, expectations are placed upon her, including one from King George's mother: "You will make as many babies as possible for my son".

Throughout the show, we see Charlotte and George's relationship – and romantic connection – progress. We're also introduced to young Lady Danbury and find out how she became a key member of Queen Charlotte's inner circle.

The whole thing is also interspersed with scenes featuring Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel as 'present day' Queen Charlotte, as well as Lady Danbury herself Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton.

If you haven't watched Bridgerton yet, there's no need to worry. There's a couple of specific references to the first two seasons of the main series, but Queen Charlotte can act as a perfect starting point if you're ready to dive in now.

Read more Bridgerton news here: