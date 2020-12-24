Bridgerton release time: What time does Bridgerton come out on Netflix?

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton will be released on Netflix on December 25th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country.

Get ready for your new Netflix obsession! Bridgerton is set to be released worldwide on Friday December 25th, just in time for a Christmas binge-watch.

The new series, which is Shonda Rhimes' first Netflix production, created by Chris Van Dusen and based on the novels by Julia Quinn, follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she attempts to find a suitor. She comes across the dashing Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and the two hatch a plan. It's saucy, it's steamy, it's scandalous, it's basically Gossip Girl set in the Regency era but instead of Kristen Bell narrating, it's Dame Julie Andrews.

As always, Netflix will be releasing Bridgerton based on the time at their headquarters in California. New films and TV shows almost always drop at midnight, Pacific Time (PT), which means the time it'll appear on your Netflix account depends on where you live.

Scroll down for the exact time Bridgerton comes out on Netflix in your country.

When does Bridgerton come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton release time: What time does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Here's the list of Bridgerton Netflix release times:

Bridgerton will be released on December 25th, with the exact time depending on where you live in the world. As mentioned above, the usual Netflix 12AM PT release time will correspond with the time in your country. Find the release times for a handful of major time zones below.

United States (PT) - 12:00 am

United States (ET) - 3:00 am

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 am

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 am

Europe (France, Spain, Germany etc) - 9:00 am

Japan (Tokyo) - 5:00 pm

Australia - 4:00 pm (Perth), 7:00 pm (Sydney)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 pm

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Where can I watch Bridgerton online?

Bridgerton is a Netflix series so the only place you'll be able to watch it is on Netflix. It will not be available to stream on any other streaming service. So whether you're watching with your family, friends or on your own this year, it's the perfect time to dive into a brand new scandalous series from Shondaland.