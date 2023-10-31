Bridgerton's Ruby Barker calls out Netflix over lack of mental health support

31 October 2023, 15:11

An inside look into Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

By Katie Louise Smith

Ruby, who played Marina Thompson in Bridgerton season 1, has opened up about having a "psychotic break" after filming.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bridgerton actor Ruby Barker has called out Netflix and production company Shondaland, alleging that they failed to support her after she experienced two "psychotic breaks" following the release of the massively popular series.

Ruby portrayed Marina Thompson (a cousin of the Featherington family who was romantically linked to Colin Bridgerton) in the first season of the hit series, and returned briefly in season 2.

While speaking during an interview on Oxford University’s LOAF Podcast, Ruby opened up about her mental health and detailed her experiences that resulted in two hospital stays, including one just before season 1 was released on Netflix.

READ MORE: When does Bridgerton season 3 come out? Here's what we know so far

Bridgerton's Ruby Barker opened up about her mental health amid Bridgerton success
Bridgerton's Ruby Barker opened up about her mental health amid Bridgerton success. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images, Netflix

"When I went into hospital a week after shooting Bridgerton season 1, it was really covered up and kept on the down-low because the show was going to be coming out," Ruby said.

"It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracised, on her own, under these horrible circumstances," she continued, explaining how her character's storyline exacerbated things.

When asked if she had any support during that time, Ruby claims that no one reached out to her: "I'm happy to talk about it now, but not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m okay, or asked me if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support."

Speaking about her first stay in hospital, Ruby said: "In the run-up to the show coming out, I was just coming out from hospital [...] My Instagram following was going up, I had all of these engagements to do... My life was changing drastically overnight and yet there was still no support and there still hasn’t been any support all that time.

"So I was trying really, really hard to act like, 'this is fine, this is ok, I'm ok, I can work, it's not a problem.'"

Bridgerton's Ruby Barker: Mental Health Matters | Behind the Industry

Back in 2022, Ruby opened up publicly about how she had been "really unwell for a really long time" in an Instagram video, which has now been deleted. In the video, she attributed her mental health struggles to “intergenerational trauma bundled up inside".

At the end of the video, she said: "I need to thank Netflix, Shonda Rhimes, [and] Shondaland for giving me an opportunity — for saving me."

Netflix and Shondaland have not yet responded to Ruby's comments or claims. We will update this article if they do.

In another interview with Digital Spy, Ruby also confirmed that she will likely not return to Bridgerton again.

"Why wouldn't I return to Bridgerton? I wouldn’t return to Bridgerton because A) it wouldn't be my choice, and B) when I did Bridgerton – obviously this is very much in the public knowledge and stuff like that – I had a mental health crisis," she said.

"So whilst I was having the most amazing and most important experience in my professional life, my health was deteriorating so, so much, so, so quickly."

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations may be able to help:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Elite season 8: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 8: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Lena Headey reveals alternate Game of Thrones ending she and Maisie Williams wanted

Lena Headey wanted Games of Thrones to end with a Cersei and Arya face-off

Game of Thrones

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's everything we know so far

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter fans want her to play Rapnuzel in live-action Tangled

Sabrina Carpenter fans want her to play Rapunzel in live-action Tangled

Every show cancelled by Netflix in 2023 – and the shows that are ending

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2023 (so far)

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift song sorter: How to rank your favourite songs in order

Here's how to use the Taylor Swift song sorter to rank your favourite songs

Taylor Swift

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfit ideas: 163 ideas for your Eras Tour look

163 Eras Tour outfit ideas for your Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelet ideas – Single, duo and group ideas

335 friendship bracelet ideas for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'