Bridgerton season 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton will be released on Netflix on March 25th at midnight PST. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including US, UK, Australia, India and more.

Dearest gentle readers, Lady Whistledown once again requests your presence. Bridgerton season 2 is mere hours away from hitting our screens with another tantalising love story – but what time is it released on Netflix?

Bridgerton season 2 focuses on Daphne Bridgerton's oldest brother, and the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). There no Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) this time, but there is plenty of drama, gossip, scandal, scalding tea and sex.

As always, Netflix always release their TV shows and movies based on the time at their headquarters in California. Bridgerton season 2 will be released on March 25th at midnight Pacific Time (PT) but that exact time it will appear on your Netflix account will vary depending on where you live in the world.

Scroll down for the exact time Bridgerton season 2 comes out on Netflix in your country.

What time does Bridgerton season 2 come out on Netflix?

Bridgerton season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country.

Bridgerton season 2 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

Bridgerton season 2 will be released on Friday 25th March at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the Bridgerton season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 7:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 6:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What time does Bridgerton season 2 come out on Netflix?

What happens in Bridgerton season 2?

Bridgerton season 2 focuses on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his relationship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

With a new season upon the ton, elusive bachelor and 'Capital R Rake' Anthony makes it his mission to find a suitable wife to stand alongside him as Lady Bridgerton. Enter the Sharma sisters, Edwina and Kate. Anthony soon becomes Edwina's suitor but quickly finds himself in an enemies-to-lovers situation with Kate, played by Simone Ashley.

The season 2 trailer teases Edwina and Kate's arrival, as well as the overwhelming sexual tension between Kate and Anthony. In and amongst all of this, Lady Whistledown is still causing chaos with her paper full of society scandals and Queen Charlotte is focused on uncovering her identity.

Bridgerton season 2 cast: Who is returning and who is new?

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley take centre stage as Bridgerton season 2's main couple, Anthony and Kate.

Charithra Chandran and Shelley Conn also join the cast as Edwina Sharma and Lady Mary Sharma, Kate's sister and mother.

All eight Bridgerton siblings return, including Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne), Luke Thompson (Benedict) Luke Newton (Colin) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise). And the Featherington ladies – Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Polly Walker (Portia), Harriet Cains (Philippa) and Bessie Carter (Prudence) – are all back for more, too.

Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel are also back as Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte.

Rupert Young joins the cast as Jack and Calam Lynch makes his Bridgerton debut as Theo Sharpe. Viewers will also see Rupert Evans as the Bridgerton patriarch Edmund in flashbacks prior to his tragic death.

