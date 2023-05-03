When does Bridgerton season 3 come out? Here's what we know so far

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

By Katie Louise Smith

When does Bridgerton season 3 come out? Here's everything we know about the Colin and Penelope season's release date.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Bridgerton fever is officially back in the air. But now, fans are all asking the same question: When does Bridgerton season 3 come out?

The new prequel series arrives on Netflix on May 4th 2023, and brings viewers back into the world of Bridgerton with a 6-episode look into the relationship between Queen Charlotte and King George, and how she came to be the respected monarch we see in the main show.

READ MORE: Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

Of course, with Queen Charlotte set to dominate Netflix over the next few weeks, it's looking likely that Bridgerton fans will have to wait quite a few more months before season 3 is released.

Here's everything we know about Bridgerton season 3's expected release date so far, with all the details about Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's main storyline.

When does Bridgerton season 3 come out?

Bridgerton season 3 release date: When does it come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 release date: When is it released on Netflix?

Netflix have not yet announced the release date for Bridgerton season 3, but it is expected to drop at some point in the second half of 2023.

Filming wrapped in March 2023, which means the fully finished third season is still quite a while away from appearing on our Netflix accounts. For reference, Bridgerton season 2 wrapped filming in November 2021, and was released in March 2022. It's possible that a similar post-production time frame could occur with season 3.

With the release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in May 2023, Netflix's main focus will be on that show before going full steam ahead with the main series.

Speaking to PopBuzz on the red carpet for Bridgerton season 2 in March 2022, executive producer Shonda Rhimes teased a much shorter wait between seasons 2 and 3: "We're already working on season 3 so we can have a shorter time between seasons."

Shonda Rhimes says fans will have a shorter wait for Bridgerton season 3

Bridgerton season 3 plot: What's it about? Who are the main couple?

Taking over from Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, Bridgerton season 3's main couple will be Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. (Sorry to the Benedict and Sophie stans... you'll have to wait for their love story!)

The synopsis for the third season has been released, and it teases Colin and Penelope's romantic relationship.

"Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin after hearing his disparaging words about her last season," the season's description reads. "She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season."

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington take centre stage in Bridgerton season 3. Picture: Netflix

Speaking about Colin and Penelope's upcoming intimate scenes (the carriage scene included, by the sounds of things), Nicola Coughlan told Digital Spy that the thought of it all was "exciting and terrifying."

"I think because when I signed on to this show, because it's based on the books, I knew that her love story was coming at some point, but it felt like a moment in the very distant future. And I know her love interest already, it's Colin Bridgerton," she said. "Luke [Newton] and I, we used to joke about it all the time, and then it becomes progressively less funny and more intimidating as time goes on [...] I'm really interested in how it's gonna play out because she's quite modern a lot of ways in that she, she's a businesswoman. She's super serious about her career, but she also wants the love, she also wants the marriage she wants."

Read more Bridgerton news here: