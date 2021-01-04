This is how they filmed Bridgerton's sex scenes

4 January 2021, 12:36

By Katie Louise Smith

Regé-Jean Page and Daphne Bridgerton reveal their explicit Bridgerton sex scenes were heavily choreographed.

Imagine the scene: You're sat at home, it's a few days after Christmas and you're watching Bridgerton with your parents. You thought the show would be a nice little period drama with some hot guys and some high society scandal. What you didn't think, is that it would include all (!) those (!) sex (!) scenes!

Bridgerton follows the coming-of-age story of Daphne Bridgerton and her relationship with Simon Basset, and viewers soon find out that the episodes get more and more explicit as the season goes on. There's even a four minute montage of Daphne and Simon having sex all over the estate, soundtracked by a strings version of Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' no less.

For those wondering how Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor actually filmed those sex scenes (because honestly, some of them were quite explicit), here's your answer...

READ MORE: QUIZ: Which Bridgerton guy would ask for your hand in marriage?

Bridgerton: How the sex scenes were filmed
Bridgerton: How the sex scenes were filmed. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to E! News, Regé-Jean and Phoebe explained that every single sex scene was heavily choreographed and well rehearsed with an intimacy coordinator before they even got on the set.

"I feel really proud of those scenes honestly," Phoebe said. "We worked really hard at making them feel real. And also, I felt very safe with Regé and the intimacy coordinator. We blocked them out like they were intricate stunts so we knew exactly what we were doing when we were getting on set."

Phoebe also explained that the sex scenes weren't just there for no reason: "They're there to tell this story of this sort of sexual awakening that Daphne is having and I think that's so important for her story particularly."

How did they film the sex scenes in Bridgerton?
How did they film the sex scenes in Bridgerton? Picture: Netflix

Regé also explained that they their dance training also helped them build Daphne and Simon's chemistry: "We were immensely well-prepared. We had lessons dance lessons, writing lessons—essentially, a lot of time in each other's arms before we even hit the set. And so once you've spent that many hours on the dance floor with someone, being close to someone, literally catching each other when you fall—and we didn't fall because we weren't brilliant dancers—then a lot of it happens quite organically."

And there you have it. Expect even more sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2 – and make sure you don't watch it with your parents this time x

