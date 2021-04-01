The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans think Bucky just confirmed he’s bisexual

By Sam Prance

Bucky Barnes talks about his dating life in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and fans think he lets slip that he's bisexual.

Marvel fans have long suspected that Bucky Barnes might be bisexual and now it looks like there might be proof that he is.

Ever since Bucky Barnes first appeared in the MCU, there have been fan theories that his feelings for characters like Captain America (Steve Rogers) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) have been more than just platonic. Many people believe that he is part of the LGBTQ+ community. However, in spite of this, there has never been any confirmation that Bucky is queer.

Now, fans are convinced that Marvel have finally confirmed that Bucky is bisexual in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Is Bucky Barnes bisexual?

Picture: Disney+

In the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky dates a waitress named Leah and she asks Bucky about his love life. In reference to the events of Avengers: Endgame, Leah says: "Have you dated much since half the fish in the sea came back?" and Bucky responds by letting her know that he has tried the "whole online dating thing."

Bucky then gets more specific. He adds: "It’s pretty crazy. A lot of weird pictures. I mean, tiger photos? Half the time, I don’t even know what I’m looking at. It’s a lot."

'Tiger photos' are an online dating phenomenon typically associated with men, who pose with tigers in their photos. Tinder actually banned Tiger selfies in 2017.

This line had led fans to believe Bucky has been dating men and women. Author Saaed Jones tweeted: "Straight people, I have a question. On Tinder, is it men who tend to post pictures with tigers all the time? Or women? I ask because Bucky complained about all the tiger pictures he sees on Tinder. (I want him to be bi so bad. LOL.)"

Many people then rushed to confirm Saaed's thoughts. Podcaster Lauren Shippen tweeted: “as a fellow bi who was on dating apps for a bit”, the tiger photo “thing is very much a male phenomenon. So Bucky has his filters set to men and women, bi Bucky is real, it’s canon now, try to take him from me!"

In response to the bisexual Bucky theories, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman told NME: "I’m not diving down rabbit holes, but just keep watching..." In other words, it looks like we could get more concrete information about Bucky's sexuality later on in the series.

The MCU has been criticised for queerbaiting in the past and failing to make any of its main characters explicitly queer. So, while this is an exciting development for fans who belive Bucky is bisexual, Marvel still have a long way to go in terms of representation.

What do you think? Is Bucky bisexual?