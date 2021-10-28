Buzz Lightyear has hair in the Lightyear trailer and Toy Story fans can't cope

By Sam Prance

People can't believe what Buzz Lightyear looks like in Pixar's new Buzz Lightyear origin story movie starring Chris Evans.

The trailer for Pixar's new Buzz Lightyear origin story Lightyear is finally here and fans can't get over Buzz's hair in the video.

Ever since Toy Story first came out in 1995, it's been one of the most popular animated franchises of all time. Since then it's spawned three more beloved Toy Story films and every single one of them stars action figure Buzz Lightyear alongside lead cowboy doll Woody. Fans have long begged for a spinoff movie about one of the characters and now it's finally coming.

Lightyear tells the story of the space ranger who inspired the Buzz Lightyear doll and fans are shook by what he looks like.

Buzz Lightyear has hair in the Lightyear trailer and Toy Story fans are shook. Picture: Disney Pixar

Yes. Buzz Lightyear has hair in Lightyear. Given that Buzz is a plastic toy in the original movies, we never see what he looks like outside of his spacesuit but Lightyear, which sees Chris Evans voice Buzz, is about the astronaut that Buzz the doll is based on, so naturally there will be scenes of Buzz both in and out of his suit and he has an impressive head of hair.

Responses to Buzz in the trailer have been mixed. Some think he looks very hot for an animated character, others think he looks a little bit racist and then there are those who just can't get over the fact that he has hair after all these years of not seeing it.

Here are just a few of the reactions to Buzz in the Lightyear trailer and his surprise hairdo so far.

Buzz Lightyear has hair and I don’t know how to feel. pic.twitter.com/jbmzwiQKvI — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) October 27, 2021

Why does Buzz Lightyear with hair feel so surreal? pic.twitter.com/61KYo1U0Rm — 🎃☠️No Context SPOOK Story on  🎃☠️ (@CntxtWoodyBuzz) October 27, 2021

This the only way buzz hair should look pic.twitter.com/CqymIaD7yb — Mike “I am the prize” Jenkins (@skinny_que) October 27, 2021

Idk why but 2022 Buzz is definitely racist https://t.co/fGRoNAH8ZB — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) October 27, 2021

Buzz with a beard would make a single post on Twitter and get 20k in a week pic.twitter.com/yJiiHhYRMo — aidan 👻 (@ADNWRL) October 27, 2021

Hi I’m here to say if you look like animated human buzz lightyear I want you to USE ME however way you feel fit pic.twitter.com/39tOk0tdhL — spooky potato official for my fans (@gayspud) October 27, 2021

buzz lightyear is definitely look like chris evans as steve rogers pic.twitter.com/LX2DnRxJgv — ًharry (@evanswifty) October 27, 2021

Lightyear is set to come out in June 2022 so we will see more of Buzz and his hair then.

What do you think of Buzz's hair?

