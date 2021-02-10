Cecil Hotel is currently closed but here's when it reopens

10 February 2021, 15:08 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 18:14

By Katie Louise Smith

Is the Cecil Hotel closed? The hotel now has a new name (Stay On Main) and it remained open after the death of Elisa Lam.

Netflix has just dropped its latest true crime documentary about the infamous LA hotel, the Cecil Hotel, and the mysterious death of Elisa Lam while she was staying there.

The 19-floor, 700-room hotel first opened in 1924. Following the Great Depression, the area it was located in became a popular space of refuge for homeless people and sex workers, and the once thriving hotel slipped into decline.

With links to serial killer Richard Ramirez and a string of tragic and mysterious deaths in the building (including Elisa Lam), the hotel soon became infamous. In fact, it even served as slight inspiration for American Horror Story: Hotel.

Despite its haunted past, guests still continued to stay at the hotel, as it was an affordable place for tourists and people who had very little money, or no means of renting their own apartment, to stay in. But can you still stay there? Is it still open for business? Here's everything you need to know.

Can you still stay at the Cecil Hotel?

Cecil Hotel is now known as Stay On Main
Cecil Hotel is now known as Stay On Main. Picture: Netflix

Is the Cecil hotel still open for business?

As of right now, the Hotel Cecil is not currently open to the public, as it is undergoing renovations.

The "Cecil Hotel" also technically no longer exists but the building remains. Once renovations are complete, it will likely reopen to guests and the public.

In 2011, the Cecil Hotel was renamed and rebranded as "Stay on Main". It remained open to guests following Elisa Lam's death in 2013. In 2014, the hotel was bought by hotelier Richard Born, who paid $30 million for it. It then closed in 2017 for a complete overhaul and it has yet to reopen.

Plans to completely redevelop the interior and fix the issues in the building are in the works, alongside a gym, a lounge and a rooftop pool.

The renovations should be complete at some point in 2021, although coronavirus may have delayed the renovation process further.

How much does it cost to stay at Cecil Hotel/Stay On Main?

Before it closed, Stay On Main was a two star budget hotel/hostel. While it's got a haunted history, reviews for the hotel say that it's in a good location, has great service and was good value for money.

According to letsbookhotel.com, basic room rates for the hostel range between $36 and $45 per night.

Cecil Hotel: Is it still open and can you stay there?
Cecil Hotel: Is it still open and can you stay there? Picture: Netflix

Where is the Cecil Hotel located?

Stay On Main, formerly known as Cecil Hotel, is located on 640 South Main Street, in a part of downtown Los Angeles nicknamed 'Skid Row'.

A description on a hotel website details more about the location: "The venue is set in the charming part of Los Angeles, a few minutes' drive from Los Angeles Convention Center. The Museum of Contemporary Art is nestled 1 km away. Guests may enjoy dishes of American, French, European and Italian cuisine served in Bottega Louie, which is about 650 metres away. Cecil Hotel provides great lodging in proximity to The Reserve."

How many deaths have happened at the Cecil Hotel?

According to Wikipedia, there are 17 reported deaths that have happened in the Cecil Hotel, including the mysterious and tragic death of Elisa Lam. Although, in the documentary, general manager Amy Price (who worked there from 2007 to 2017) says they "consistently saw people pass away. I saw around 80 deaths over my 10 years there. There were thousands of 911 calls."

The hotel also has links to serial killers Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger, who reportedly stayed their during their killing sprees.

Elisa Lam's death was the first death to happen at the hotel in over 20 years. Two years after her passing in 2015, the body of a 28-year-old man was found outside the hotel. The hotel close for refurbishment two years later, in 2017.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Cecil Hotel: How the real life location inspired AHS: Hotel

Here's how the real Cecil Hotel inspired American Horror Story

American Horror Story

How to watch Framing Britney Spears online: Is it on Netflix?

Is Framing Britney Spears on Netflix? How to watch the documentary online
Gottmik thanks fans for support following Nina Bo'nina Brown's transphobic comments

Drag Race's Gottmik addresses Nina Bo'nina Brown's transphobic comments

RuPaul's Drag Race

Aidan Gallagher and Finn Wolfhard among top fan picks for Percy Jackson

Aidan Gallagher and Finn Wolfhard among fan faves to play Percy Jackson in new series
Tom Holland responds to Nicki Minaj relationship meme

Tom Holland finally addresses those Nicki Minaj relationship memes

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Only a Drag Race expert can match the iconic lip sync to the song

QUIZ: Only a Drag Race expert can match the iconic lip sync to the song
Will you find love before V-Day?

QUIZ: We know if you will fall in love before Valentine's Day based on these 5 questions

Quizzes

bretman rock tiktok

Everyone is living for Maybelline's Sky High Mascara on TikTok

Beauty

Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 in GoFundMe

Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 on GoFundMe

Viral

Britney Spears: 100,000 people sign Free Britney petition to end conservatorship

Over 100,000 people sign petition to end Britney Spears' conservatorship

News

Marvel quiz: can you guess the film based on the iconic moment?

QUIZ: Only a Marvel expert can correctly match the iconic moment to the MCU film

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale