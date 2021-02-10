Cecil Hotel is currently closed but here's when it reopens

By Katie Louise Smith

Netflix has just dropped its latest true crime documentary about the infamous LA hotel, the Cecil Hotel, and the mysterious death of Elisa Lam while she was staying there.

The 19-floor, 700-room hotel first opened in 1924. Following the Great Depression, the area it was located in became a popular space of refuge for homeless people and sex workers, and the once thriving hotel slipped into decline.

With links to serial killer Richard Ramirez and a string of tragic and mysterious deaths in the building (including Elisa Lam), the hotel soon became infamous. In fact, it even served as slight inspiration for American Horror Story: Hotel.

Despite its haunted past, guests still continued to stay at the hotel, as it was an affordable place for tourists and people who had very little money, or no means of renting their own apartment, to stay in. But can you still stay there? Is it still open for business? Here's everything you need to know.

Can you still stay at the Cecil Hotel?

Is the Cecil hotel still open for business?

As of right now, the Hotel Cecil is not currently open to the public, as it is undergoing renovations.

The "Cecil Hotel" also technically no longer exists but the building remains. Once renovations are complete, it will likely reopen to guests and the public.

In 2011, the Cecil Hotel was renamed and rebranded as "Stay on Main". It remained open to guests following Elisa Lam's death in 2013. In 2014, the hotel was bought by hotelier Richard Born, who paid $30 million for it. It then closed in 2017 for a complete overhaul and it has yet to reopen.

Plans to completely redevelop the interior and fix the issues in the building are in the works, alongside a gym, a lounge and a rooftop pool.

The renovations should be complete at some point in 2021, although coronavirus may have delayed the renovation process further.

How much does it cost to stay at Cecil Hotel/Stay On Main?

Before it closed, Stay On Main was a two star budget hotel/hostel. While it's got a haunted history, reviews for the hotel say that it's in a good location, has great service and was good value for money.

According to letsbookhotel.com, basic room rates for the hostel range between $36 and $45 per night.

Where is the Cecil Hotel located?

Stay On Main, formerly known as Cecil Hotel, is located on 640 South Main Street, in a part of downtown Los Angeles nicknamed 'Skid Row'.

A description on a hotel website details more about the location: "The venue is set in the charming part of Los Angeles, a few minutes' drive from Los Angeles Convention Center. The Museum of Contemporary Art is nestled 1 km away. Guests may enjoy dishes of American, French, European and Italian cuisine served in Bottega Louie, which is about 650 metres away. Cecil Hotel provides great lodging in proximity to The Reserve."

How many deaths have happened at the Cecil Hotel?

According to Wikipedia, there are 17 reported deaths that have happened in the Cecil Hotel, including the mysterious and tragic death of Elisa Lam. Although, in the documentary, general manager Amy Price (who worked there from 2007 to 2017) says they "consistently saw people pass away. I saw around 80 deaths over my 10 years there. There were thousands of 911 calls."

The hotel also has links to serial killers Richard Ramirez and Jack Unterweger, who reportedly stayed their during their killing sprees.

Elisa Lam's death was the first death to happen at the hotel in over 20 years. Two years after her passing in 2015, the body of a 28-year-old man was found outside the hotel. The hotel close for refurbishment two years later, in 2017.