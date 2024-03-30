Gen V star Chance Perdomo has died aged 27

30 March 2024, 21:53 | Updated: 30 March 2024, 22:31

Chance Perdomo has sadly passed away aged 27
Chance Perdomo has sadly passed away aged 27. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Chance's publicist has issued a statement confirming the sad news.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gen V and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina star Chance Perdomo has sadly died aged 27, his publicist has confirmed.

Chance, who played Andre Anderson in The Boys spin-off, passed away as a result of motorcycle accident.

Chance's publicist confirmed the news with Variety in a statement, reading: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident. Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved."

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest."

"We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Chance Perdomo rose to fame after playing Ambrose in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Chance Perdomo rose to fame after playing Ambrose in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Picture: Alamy

British actor Chance rose to international fame as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. After the show ended, he went on to play Landon in After We Fell, After Ever Happy and After Everything.

In 2019, Chance was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role in the BBC Three drama Killed by My Debt.

His most recent character was Andre in Prime Video's Gen V.

Shortly after his passing was confirmed, the producers of Gen V issued a statement, reading: "We can't quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense."

"We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Our thoughts are with Chance's family, friends and loved ones. RIP Chance.

