Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in new prequel movie

By Jazmin Duribe

Lightyear will be released in 2022.

Finally! Something to look forward to: Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in new movie Lightyear.

On Thursday (Dec 10), Disney held its four-hour investors presentation and announced exciting news about their upcoming movie and TV releases. Lightyear was one of the movies that was revealed to be coming soon (well, 2022…) and apparently it tells the story about the original Buzz Lightyear with Chris voicing him.

This will be the first time Buzz has been voiced by someone other than Tim Allen, who has been the voice of Buzz Lightyear for all four Toy Story movies. Fans were particularly upset that Tim would not be voicing Buzz in new movie Lightyear, however, Chris has now clarified his new role.

He tweeted: "Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on." Um, right…

Chris Evans. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, @PIXAR via Twitter

On Instagram, Chris went into further detail about his new role and said working with Pixar was a "dream come true". "Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning," he explained.

"My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear'. I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited.

"Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they’re doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing. I can’t even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it."

Sadly, we've got a long wait until we get to see Lightyear. The movie won't be coming to theatres until 17 June 2022.