Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in new prequel movie

11 December 2020, 12:06

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Lightyear will be released in 2022.

Finally! Something to look forward to: Chris Evans will voice Buzz Lightyear in new movie Lightyear.

On Thursday (Dec 10), Disney held its four-hour investors presentation and announced exciting news about their upcoming movie and TV releases. Lightyear was one of the movies that was revealed to be coming soon (well, 2022…) and apparently it tells the story about the original Buzz Lightyear with Chris voicing him.

This will be the first time Buzz has been voiced by someone other than Tim Allen, who has been the voice of Buzz Lightyear for all four Toy Story movies. Fans were particularly upset that Tim would not be voicing Buzz in new movie Lightyear, however, Chris has now clarified his new role.

He tweeted: "Just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on." Um, right…

READ MORE: Chris Evans addresses accidental nude leak in the most iconic way

Chris Evans
Chris Evans. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, @PIXAR via Twitter

On Instagram, Chris went into further detail about his new role and said working with Pixar was a "dream come true". "Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning," he explained.

"My team could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me. All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear'. I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance. I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling. I can say 2 things with absolute confidence: 1. I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear. 2. Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited.

"Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they’re doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing. I can’t even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it."

Sadly, we've got a long wait until we get to see Lightyear. The movie won't be coming to theatres until 17 June 2022.

QUIZ: How well do you remember all 4 Toy Story films?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Thomas Doherty: Facts about the Gossip Girl star

Thomas Doherty: 14 facts about the Gossip Girl actor you should know
High School Musical: The Series season 2: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

High School Musical: The Series season 2: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show
Disenchanted: The Enchanted sequel is coming to Disney+

Enchanted 2 is officially happening with Amy Adams returning

Ariana DeBose: 13 facts about The Prom actress

Ariana DeBose: 13 facts about The Prom actress you need to know
jo Ellen Pellman: Facts about The Prom's Emma Nola

Jo Ellen Pellman: 9 facts about The Prom's Emma Nolan you need to know

Trending on PopBuzz

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? People think he served in the military thanks to a viral meme

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? The viral military meme explained

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift Woodvale: All the third Folklore album theories explained

What is Woodvale? Taylor Swift fans think a third Folklore album is coming

Taylor Swift

Apple Music Replay: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs stats

Apple Music Replay: Find your Top Artists and Top Songs stats

News

PopBuzz's 20 Best Singles of 2020.

The 20 best singles of 2020

Features

All the theories about Dorothea on Taylor Swift's Evermore

Who is Dorothea on Taylor Swift's Evermore? All the theories explained

Taylor Swift

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph says he’s not racist following Black Lives Matter controversy

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph says he’s not racist following BLM controversy

Twenty One Pilots

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale