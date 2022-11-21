Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting after discovering Alzheimer’s risk

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about how his new series, Limitless, has prompted him to take a break from acting following news that he is at a higher genetic risk than most for developing Alzheimer's disease in the future.

Last week (Nov 16), Chris' new documentary series with National Geographic – in which he explores the "science of living longer" – was released on Disney+.

In episode 6 ('Memory'), Chris discovered that he has a rare two copies of the gene APOE4, inherited from both his parents, which means he is around 8-10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chris explained what happened when he found out the results of those tests, why he decided to include it in the show, and how the series as a whole has changed his outlook on his life and career.

Chris Hemsworth to take a break from acting after learning of Alzheimer's risk. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage, Disney+

Initially, the plan was to tell Chris about the results on camera. But when they came through, Chris was told off-screen first, and then decided that he wanted to include it in the show.

"It was pretty shocking because he called me up and he told me," Chris said. "It was a pretty brief conversation, all things considered. I hung up the phone and my parents were there, at the time. They were like, “What was that about?” And I told them, and then they had a bunch of questions. I had a bunch of questions, but no one answered them. I wish I'd had a more intense follow-up with it because I didn't really know what to think. I was like, “Am I supposed to be worried? Is this concerning?”

Chris was even shown an edit of the episode that omitted the conversation, but he said he wanted to show it to improve viewers awareness and understanding of how to take "preventative steps".

Chris Hemsworth learns about his higher risk of getting Alzheimer's disease. Picture: Disney+

Chris went on to reassure that the results were not a "pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication".

"It’s not like I’ve been handed my resignation," Chris said, adding that his experience working on the show "really triggered something in me to want to take some time off".

Over the past decade, Chris has been booked and busy, with countless Marvel appearances on top of all his other roles. The conversations about "death and facing your own mortality" prompted him to want to "sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude".

"And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they're getting older, they're growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie,' he said. "Before you know it, they're 18 and they've moved out of house, and I missed the window."

After wrapping up on press for Limitless, and production on his other projects in the works, the actor shared that he's planning on going home to Byron Bay in Australia to spend time with his family.

"I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth reveals his brother Liam Hemsworth was almost cast as Thor

READ MORE: Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth improvised their only scene in Infinity War