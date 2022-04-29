Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced

29 April 2022, 11:53 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 12:15

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has defended Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced.

In case you didn't know, the Marvel actor has become quite a controversial character on social media in recent years and has been labelled as the 'worst Hollywood Chris'. Not only have people found issue with the way he refers to his son Jack in comparison to his daughter Lyla, he has previously received backlash for mocking the importance of voting during the 2020 presidential election.

However, the thing Chris really can't shake is his affiliation with Hillsong Church which Elliot Page previously referred to as "infamously anti-LGBTQ" back in 2019.

At the time, Chris defended the institution in a statement shared on Instagram. He wrote: "It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which 'hates a certain group of people' and is 'infamously anti-LGBTQ.' Nothing could be further from the truth."

READ MORE: Chris Pratt criticised for thanking wife for "healthy daughter" after first child's health issues

Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced
Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced. Picture: Alamy, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone. Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church community was there for me every stop of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender."

People have called for Chris to be kicked out of the MCU and on Sunday (Apr 24) a viral tweet called for him to be replaced as Star-Lord. "Marvel. Hear me out. Just...replace him," a user tweeted, alongside a photo of The Conjuring star Patrick Wilson.

In response, James – who has directed Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set for release in 2023 – defended Chris, tweeting back: "For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him."

In a follow-up tweet, James also replied to another user who we can only assume mentioned Chris' affiliation with Hillsong (the user has locked their account so the tweet is unavailable).

He tweeted: "He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, 'yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!')"

Chris has not addressed the calls for him to be axed from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, but we'll update you if he does.

Do you think Chris Pratt should be replaced in Guardians of the Galaxy? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Paramore 'Decode' video and Robert Pattinson Twilight

Hayley Williams said she "struggled" after Paramore featured on the Twilight soundtrack

Paramore

Why did Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim break up?

Selling Sunset fans slam Jason Oppenheim for backtracking on having a baby with Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn says meeting with Jason and Mary "wasn't real"

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn exposes 'fake' meeting with Jason and Mary

Selling Sunset

Andrew Garfield is taking a break from acting

Andrew Garfield says he's taking a break from acting

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause hits back at claims she's a "bully".

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause hits back at claims she's a "bully"

Selling Sunset

Trending on PopBuzz

Demi Lovato updates pronouns on Instagram

Demi Lovato has updated their pronouns to they/them/she/her

Demi Lovato

Bentley Robles

Bentley Robles: ‘I moved into a drug house at 18. I ended up getting scabies’ | My Life In 20

Features

Florence

Florence Pugh reveals someone with a foot fetish is impersonating her on social media

Celeb

Kim Kardashian admits editing photo of Stormi Webster so it didn't ruin her Instagram aesthetic.

Kim Kardashian admits editing photo of Stormi Webster so it didn't ruin her Instagram aesthetic

Celeb

JoJo Siwa hints she's reconciled with her ex-girlfriend

JoJo Siwa hints she's back together with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale