Chris Pratt responds to criticism of him being cast as Mario because he's not Italian

24 June 2022, 16:02

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Pratt has addressed the backlash to his casting as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie.

In case you didn't know, everyone's favourite Nintendo characters are being brought to life in a new film. There's no details about the plot and it's currently untitled, but the film is scheduled to be released on 7th April 2023 in the US.

Some big names have already signed on for the ride including Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser) and Seth Rogan (Donkey Kong). And much to the internet's surprise, Chris was cast as iconic plumber Mario.

In the Super Mario Bros game, Mario has a very thick Italian accent and people questioned if Chris would be able to imitate that. Even if he could, that could potentially be deemed offensive.

READ MORE: Guardians of the Galaxy director defends Chris Pratt following calls for him to be replaced

Chris Pratt addresses backlash towards him being cast as Mario because he's not Italian
Chris Pratt addresses backlash towards him being cast as Mario because he's not Italian. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Alamy

However, in an interview with Variety, Chris said that he sounds "unlike anything you’ve heard" and he promises to do Mario justice. "I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear," Chris told the publication.

"It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before."

The film's co-producer, Chris Meledandri, also defended Chris' casting in a recent interview with TooFab.  He said: "All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us, and Mario, is phenomenal. Yeah I can't wait for people to hear it."

Then, addressing the fact that Chris isn't actually Italian, Meledandri continued: "Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand. You know, I understand the comments. Charlie Day, who's playing Luigi, actually comes from Italian heritage. Yeah so that's our nod."

Nintendo's characters Super Mario and Luigi
Nintendo's characters Super Mario and Luigi. Picture: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images

Will you be watching the Super Mario movie? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Keke Palmer Talks Live-Action Princess Tiana Role & Reveals What Chris Evans Smells Like

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Umbrella Academy facts: 26 things you probably didn't know

29 facts about The Umbrella Academy that you probably didn't know

The Umbrella Academy

Javon Walton wants to play Tony Stark in an Iron Man reboot | PopBuzz Meets

Javon Walton wants to play Tony Stark in an Iron Man reboot | PopBuzz Meets
Selling Sunset officially renewed for season 6 and 7

Selling Sunset officially renewed for season 6 and 7

Selling Sunset

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Umbrella Academy

Outer Banks season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailer

Outer Banks season 3: Release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Outer Banks

Trending on PopBuzz

David Dobrik sued for $10 million by Jeff Wittek following near-fatal accident

David Dobrik sued for $10 million by Jeff Wittek following near-fatal accident

YouTubers

Ezra Miller has reportedly been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns

Ezra Miller has reportedly been housing three young children on a farm with access to guns

Celeb

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Umbrella Academy season 3: Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

Who is Abigail Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy season 3? Her backstory explained

The Umbrella Academy

Elliot Page calls out people's obsession with the gender binary

Elliot Page calls out people's obsession with the gender binary

Celeb

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale