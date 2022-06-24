Chris Pratt responds to criticism of him being cast as Mario because he's not Italian

By Jazmin Duribe

"It is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before."

Chris Pratt has addressed the backlash to his casting as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie.

In case you didn't know, everyone's favourite Nintendo characters are being brought to life in a new film. There's no details about the plot and it's currently untitled, but the film is scheduled to be released on 7th April 2023 in the US.

Some big names have already signed on for the ride including Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser) and Seth Rogan (Donkey Kong). And much to the internet's surprise, Chris was cast as iconic plumber Mario.

In the Super Mario Bros game, Mario has a very thick Italian accent and people questioned if Chris would be able to imitate that. Even if he could, that could potentially be deemed offensive.

Chris Pratt addresses backlash towards him being cast as Mario because he's not Italian. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Alamy

However, in an interview with Variety, Chris said that he sounds "unlike anything you’ve heard" and he promises to do Mario justice. "I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear," Chris told the publication.

"It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before."

The film's co-producer, Chris Meledandri, also defended Chris' casting in a recent interview with TooFab. He said: "All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us, and Mario, is phenomenal. Yeah I can't wait for people to hear it."

Then, addressing the fact that Chris isn't actually Italian, Meledandri continued: "Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand. You know, I understand the comments. Charlie Day, who's playing Luigi, actually comes from Italian heritage. Yeah so that's our nod."

