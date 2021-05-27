When does The Conjuring 3 come out? Here's where to watch online

By Katie Louise Smith

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be released in the US on June 4th in cinemas and on HBO Max. Here's how to watch it online.

Ready for another round of terrifying shenanigans with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren? Of course you are!

The Conjuring 3 – or if you wanna use the full title, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – is finally about to be released, after an eight month delay. The third instalment of the Conjuring horror franchise (and eight overall within the universe) is set to focus on another real life experience that shocked the actual Ed and Lorraine Warren.

READ MORE: Annabelle Comes Home: The true story behind the doll is even more terrifying than the film

The Devil Made Me Do It "starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

The movie has already been released in cinemas in the UK but in the US, things will be a little different as it's set to premiere on HBO Max and in cinemas simultaneously. It will also only be available on HBO Max for a limited time.

Here's how to watch The Conjuring 3 online

The Conjuring 3: How to watch online on HBO Max. Picture: New Line Cinema

What time does The Conjuring 3 come out on HBO Max?

For US viewers, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be released on HBO Max on Friday June 4th. It will also be released in cinemas on the same date.

Like most of HBO Max's major releases, The Conjuring 3 should become available to watch at 12 AM Pacific Time and 3 AM Eastern Time.

To watch the film on HBO Max, you will need to be subscriber to the service. HBO Max's current price is $14.99 per month. It currently does not offer a free 7-day trial.

And if you're choosing to watch the movie in the comfort of your own home, you'll have to move fast... The Conjuring 3 will premiere on HBO Max on June 4th but it will be removed after one month.

This is all down to Warner Bros. and their plans for all of the films on their 2021 slate. Once the one month streaming period is up, it will continue to play in cinemas and will not return to streaming until the normal home media release period.

The Conjuring 3 is based on another true story from Ed and Lorraine Warren's files. Picture: New Line Cinema

Will The Conjuring 3 be on Netflix?

Seeing as other movies in Conjuring universe are available on Netflix right now, many people will no doubt wonder whether or not it'll be available to streaming on Netflix.

Unfortunately, The Conjuring 3 will only be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. HBO Max is also only available in the US right now, which means... you'll either have to wait, or head out to your local cinema if it's safe to do so.