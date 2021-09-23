Corpse Bride fans are debating which actors should star in a live-action remake

By Katie Louise Smith

Who should play Victor, Victoria and Emily the Corpse Bride if a live-action version of the movie is ever made?

The live-action Corpse Bride discourse has resurfaced on social media, with people fan-casting their dream actors to portray the main roles in a hypothetical new movie.

A live-action version of Tim Burton's 2005 stop-motion animated banger has never been confirmed to be in the works but fans of Burton's filmography have been fan-casting a potential movie for years.

The original film features the voices of Johnny Depp as Victor Van Dort, Helena Bonham Carter as Emily the Corpse Bride and Emily Watson as Victoria Everglot. But with so many incredible young talents in Hollywood, who could possibly play each of the characters if a live-action version of the movie was to ever be made?

Well, Twitter has had their say... Here's who the fans would like to see as Victor, Victoria and Emily herself.

Will there be a live-action Corpse Bride?

Will there be a live-action Corpse Bride? Fans have shared their dream actor casting. Picture: Alamy, Warner Bros., Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Corpse Bride fan-casting discourse was reignited recently with a tweet that suggested Dune actor Timothée Chalamet play Victor with The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy as Victoria and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain as the titular role.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Victoria? Absolutely! And after having recently played Edward Scissorhands' son in a Super Bowl commercial, Timothée is no doubt a fan favourite choice to take on the role originally voiced by Depp.

But while Emma Chamberlain absolutely bossed the Tim Burton filter challenge on TikTok, some people weren't convinced that the influencer should play the Corpse Bride at all.

In response to the first viral fan-casting tweet, another tweet soon went viral with some alterations and a caption that reads: "this is the only live action corpse bride cast i will accept".

Anya Taylor-Joy remains as Victoria, but Emily and Victor are now played by Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Hollywood) and Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård.

Laura Harrier has loooong been a fan favourite to portray Emily in a live-action version of the film – and a perfect Emily she would make too!

Bill's younger brother Valter even chimed in and approved the casting on Twitter, writing: "They’re not wrong".

this is the only live action corpse bride cast i will accept pic.twitter.com/GJ8gryMUp2 — leoˣ (@ctrlgrlz) September 21, 2021

The fan-casting then went even further in another tweet that included Laura Harrier, Anya Taylor-Joy and Dev Patel (!!) as Victor Van Dort.

I don't know about you but I would LOVE to see it.

MY live action corpse bride cast… [CLOSED] ! pic.twitter.com/PPJzHOdXSX — ang! (@miIesmj) September 21, 2021

So, who would you cast in the hypothetical Corpse Bride live-action remake?

