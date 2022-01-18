Courteney Cox reveals Dewey was killed in the original script for the first Scream movie

By Sam Prance

The Scream movies would have been very different if Dewey had died in the first film.

Courteney Cox has opened up about the original script for the first Scream and it turns out that a major character died in it.

Ever since the first Scream movie came out in 1996, fans have worried about the fate of their fave characters. No one is safe in the Scream universe and every film kills off many beloved characters. However, three fictional legends have survived long enough to star in every single Scream movie: Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gale (Courteney Cox) and Dewey (David Arquette).

However, Courteney Cox has now revealed that Dewey Riley was originally supposed to die in the first Scream movie.

Courteney Cox reveals Dewey was killed in the original script for the first Scream movie. Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo, United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo, Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Pedestrian TV about the first movie, Courteney said: "There was a time, I think it was in the first Scream, where David’s character Dewey was gonna be killed off." However, she then confirmed that the writers changed their minds when they realised how popular he would be: "Then they saw how he came across and people loved him so they scrapped it."

In other words, Dewey wouldn't have been in Scream 2, Scream 3, Scream 4 or the 2022 film. Not to mention, Dewey and Gale would have never had an actual romantic relationship together if the original script hadn't been edited.

Courteney Cox reveals a major Scream character was originally killed off in the first movie. Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

David Arquette and Courteney actually fell in love while filming the Scream movies too. The pair got married in 1999 two years after Scream 2 came out. They had a daughter in 2004 and got divorced in 2012 but remain on good terms.

