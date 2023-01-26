Daisy Jones & The Six: Release date, cast, plot, soundtrack and more

By Katie Louise Smith

At long last, fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel will finally know what the legendary Daisy Jones & The Six actually sound like.

Whether you've read the book or are only just finding out about Daisy Jones & The Six for the first time right now, Prime Video's adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel is about to be your next TV obsession.

Starring a brilliant cast that includes Riley Keough (as Daisy Jones) and Sam Claflin (as Billy Dunne), the new series is set to bring the fictional '70s band to life – alongside an original soundtrack sung by the band themselves.

Fans now have an official release date of March 3rd to mark in their calendars. Here's everything else we know about the series so far, including the track list for the Aurora album and who's playing who...

Daisy Jones & The Six: Everything we know so far. Picture: Prime Video via Alamy

Daisy Jones & The Six release date: When does it come out?

The wait is almost over... Daisy Jones & The Six is set to be released on Prime Video on Friday March 3rd. The series will be released weekly too, so you won't have to binge watch it in one sitting to avoid spoilers either.

It's expected to consist of around 10 episodes, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Daisy Jones & The Six cast: Who plays the main band members?

Riley Keough plays the titular Daisy Jones, one of the lead singers of the band alongside Sam Claflin's Billy Dunne.

The rest of the cast include:

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Tom Wright as Teddy

Jacqueline Obradors as Lucia

Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes, the band's manager.

Daisy Jones & The Six will be released on March 3rd. Picture: Prime Video via Alamy

What is the plot of Daisy Jones & The Six?

To avoid any spoilers, the synopsis for both the series and the original novel can do the talking...

Daisy Jones & The Six follows "a rock band in the 1970s from their rise in the LA music scene to becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world and explores the reason behind their split at the height of their success."

The show, like the book, will dig into the desire, the rivalry and the music that accompanied their incredible rise to fame, and will then dive headfirst into the reason behind their huge split.

Is Daisy & The Six based on a true story?

Daisy Jones & The Six is not a real band, and it's not based on a true story either. It's a totally original story, but it does, however, take some inspiration from the personal relationships of Fleetwood Mac.

Taylor Jenkins Reid has stated that Fleetwood Mac’s live performance of 'Landslide' in 1997 inspired her to write the novel.

Writing on Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine blog, Taylor said: "When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey [Buckingham] watched Stevie [Nicks] sing 'Landslide'. How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them."

"I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin play Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Picture: Prime Video via Alamy

Are the band singing in Daisy Jones & The Six? Does Riley Keough actually sing?

Yep, all the actors who are members of the band do their own vocals in the series!

Riley Keough, who plays the lead singer of the band Daisy Jones, does all her own vocals. But funnily enough, despite being the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, she had never really sung in this kind of capacity before.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Riley said: "I was like, what does that even mean? I didn’t even know how one gets to be able to sing loud. I went to a vocal coach and I was like, they need me to belt."

Riley then tried her hand at belting out Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born after a suggestion from her agent. "I was like, are you out of your mind, it’s not an easy song to sing. I sounded so bad that I started crying. I was like, I can’t do it, and when I can’t do something it lights a fire in me to be able to do it. I was like, I have to do it."

She continued: "I’m gonna go to this vocal coach, and he’s gonna teach me how to f–king belt, whatever I need to do to get this. It really became about pushing myself to do things I’ve never done before."

Daisy Jones & The Six's Aurora album has been made for the show. Picture: Prime Video via Alamy

Is Daisy Jones & The Six's Aurora album real? Full track list and songs revealed

We finally have an answer to the long standing question: What do Daisy Jones & The Six actually sound like?

The novel's legendary Aurora album has been officially made and will be released alongside the series. The album itself was helmed by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Blake Mills, with co-writing credits from the likes of Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne.

According to Variety, the album also features instrumentalists from Rilo Kiley, The Who, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, David Bowie, Elton John, Jeff Beck and the Wallflowers.

'Regret Me', which is briefly featured in the first trailer for the series, was released on January 25th ahead of the release of the series. The official soundtrack for the show features a further 10 original songs, all sung by the cast members themselves.

Here's the full Aurora track list:

'Aurora' 'Let Me Down Easy' 'Kill You to Try' 'Two Against Three' 'Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)' 'Regret Me' 'You Were Gone' 'More Fun to Miss' 'Please' 'The River' 'No Words'

Is there a Daisy Jones & The Six trailer yet?

Yes! The first trailer featuring the cast in action as the fictional legendary band was released on January 25th, and gave fans the first look and listen at Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in action as Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

Watch the full trailer at the top of the page.