Daniel Radcliffe confesses he reads Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy fanfiction

19 October 2023, 16:30

Daniel Radcliffe Ranks His Own Films (And Snubs Harry Potter) With Sandra Bullock | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Daniel Radcliffe also let slip that he googles himself.

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he googles himself and reads Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy fanfiction in a new interview.

Harry Potter fans will no doubt already know that Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy are one of the Harry Potter franchises' most popular ships. Since the first book came out in 1997, thousands of words of fanfiction have been written about a Harry and Draco romance. From innocent stories to explicit erotica, Harry and Draco are the ultimate enemies-to-lovers fanfic ship.

Now, Daniel Radcliffe has let slip that he is pretty well-versed when it comes to Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy fanfiction.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe would like to play Sirius Black or Remus Lupin in a Harry Potter reboot

Daniel Radcliffe confesses he reads Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy fanfiction
Daniel Radcliffe confesses he reads Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy fanfiction. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Warner Bros. Pictures

Taking on Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test, Daniel was asked some intense questions by his Merrily We Roll Along co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendes. Jonathan asked: "Do you ever Google yourself?” and Daniel said: "Yes." When Jonathan quipped, "Aw, Dan, so honest", Daniel replied: "I mean there’s no point fucking lying is there, Judd?"

Grilling Daniel further, Jonathan added: "Have you ever read fanfiction about yourself?" and Daniel confessed: "Yes, aloud on TV." Daniel then revealed even more adding: "I’m obviously aware there’s a lot of like shipping of Harry and Draco as characters together. So, I’ve read some of that."

Jonathan didn't understand what shipping is so Daniel explained: "Shipping is like when you want two characters to get together, for a relationship."

Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton in Harry Potter
Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton in Harry Potter. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures via Alamy

Speaking on AOL's In the Know in 2019, Tom Felton revealed that he has also read Harry and Draco fanfiction. He said: "I feel like I've seen some fanfics along that line. I've seen some pictures. Some alarming ones."

He then added: "Harry was constantly crushing on Draco. He just couldn't hide it."

What do you think? Was Harry secretly in love with Draco?

