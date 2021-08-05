Daniel Radcliffe would like to play Sirius Black or Remus Lupin in a Harry Potter reboot

By Jazmin Duribe

"Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They’re great.'"

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed which characters he would play in a possible Harry Potter reboot.

As you know, Daniel is famous for playing titular character Harry Potter in the movie franchise. Ever since the release of the final movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, in 2011 there's been rumours of more movies being added to the franchise or of it even becoming a TV series (a Harry Potter TV series on HBO Max is reportedly in early development).

However, the actor recently said he has set his sights on playing other characters if a reboot were to happen on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin," Daniel said. "Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They’re great.'"

READ MORE: A new Harry Potter TV series is coming to HBO Max

Daniel Radcliffe would like to play Sirius Black or Remus Lupin i. Picture: Alamy, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage, Warner Bros.

He added: "I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people. And they're like some of my favorite memories."

Sirius Black, played by Gary Oldman, was Harry's godfather. Meanwhile, David Thewlis played Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Remus Lupin. Both made their first appearances in the 2004 film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Whilst there's no official word on if we're getting a Harry Potter reboot any time soon, Daniel said it's likely that it'll happen in a 2019 interview with IGN.

"I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime - we’ve already got a few more," he told the publication.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 2001. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "It’ll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I’m fascinated to watch."

Would you like to see Daniel Radcliffe play Sirius Black or Remus Lupin in a Harry Potter reboot? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!