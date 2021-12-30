Daniel Radcliffe reveals he had a crush on Helena Bonham Carter and wrote her a love letter

"I do love you and I wish I’d just been born 10 years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance."

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he had a crush on Helena Bonham Carter whilst they starred in Harry Potter together.

As you know, the Harry Potter films were undeniably iconic and after eight blockbuster movies the cast grew extremely close. Emma Watson and Tom Felton (Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy) formed a tight bond on set with the actress recently confessing that she "fell in love" with Tom and had a huge crush on him.

Well, Emma wasn't the only Harry Potter cast member to have been bitten by the love bug. Daniel, who played titular character Harry Potter, has admitted that he had a crush on one of his co-workers too… none other than Helena Bonham Carter.

Daniel Radcliffe reveals he had a crush on Helena Bonham Carter and wrote her a love letter. Picture: Alamy

Helena played villainous Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange in four Harry Potter movies. Although in the Harry Potter universe Harry and Bellatrix are on opposite sides of the spectrum, it was a different story behind the scenes. Daniel was so besotted by Helena, in fact, that he actually wrote her a love letter after the the last movie wrapped filming.

Speaking on the upcoming Harry Potter reunion special, Return to Hogwarts, which will air on January 1 on HBO Max for the first movie's 20th Anniversary, Daniel read the letter out loud. He said: "Dear HBC. It was a pleasure being your costar – and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee."

However, there was one problem – their 24-year age gap. Daniel would have been around 21 and Helena was 45. He continued: "I do love you and I wish I’d just been born 10 years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance."

Harry Potter Reunion. Picture: Alamy

Daniel soon got over his crush, though. In the programme, the actor also revealed that his first kiss was with someone on the cast and he went on to have girlfriend's who were involved with the franchise.

He added: "My first kiss is connected to someone here. My first girlfriends were here. It all spirals out from the part of set somewhere."

