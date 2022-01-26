Disney say live-action Snow White will take a “different approach” to the seven dwarfs

By Sam Prance

Peter Dinklage previously called out Disney for remaking the "fucking backwards" film.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Disney have released a statement after Peter Dinklage slated the company for remaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Chatting to Marc Maron on the WTF podcast this week (Jan 24), Peter called out Disney for doing a live-action adaptation of Snow White. He stated: "You’re still making that fucking backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the fuck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough."

Now, Disney have responded to Peter and revealed that they're taking a "different approach" to the story in the new film.

READ MORE: Disneyland's Snow White ride is being criticised for including a non-consensual kiss

Disney say live-action Snow White will take a “different approach” to the seven dwarfs. Picture: AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo, Gary Mitchell, GMP Media / Alamy Stock Photo, Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

In a new statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney said: "To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

As it stands, it's currently unclear exactly who Disney have been consulting with, or how they will represent the seven dwarfs in the movie, but it appears that they are working to ensure that the live-action Snow White is not offensive to little people.

Casting information for the seven characters is yet to be revealed but West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler will play Snow White and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen.

Disney say live-action Snow White will take a “different approach” to the seven dwarfs after Peter Dinklage criticism. Picture: MARKA / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Rachel Zegler previously teased that Snow White will be "a lot stronger" in the live-action movie. She said: "Snow White has constantly been criticised. Even though she's the original Disney princess and we love her so much, [she's been] criticized for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued."

Rachel added: "I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who's working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that's a lot stronger. I'm very, very excited to be able to bring that to life."

Filming for the live-action Snow White is scheduled to start in the UK later this year.