Don't Look Up viewers discover phone number featured in movie is a sex hotline

By Jazmin Duribe

Whatever you DO NOT call 1-800-532-4500...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Don't Look Up viewers have discovered a phone number featured in the Netflix movie is actually a number for a sex hotline.

There's been a lot of buzz about Don't Look Up since its release in December and it quickly became Netflix's most-watched film worldwide. The hit movie is about two astronomers who discover a comet is hurtling towards Earth and features brilliant performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and even Ariana Grande.

People have already spotted an "editing mistake" in the movie (which director Adam McKay has confirmed was actually intentional, btw) and now curious viewers have realised that a phone number that features in the film is not actually a helpline.

READ MORE: Don't Look Up director Adam McKay addresses editing mistake after viral TikTok spots film crew

Don't Look Up. Picture: Netflix

In one scene, Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) appears in a public service announcement instructing people to call 1-800-532-4500 if they need "peace of mind" following the news that Earth will soon be destroyed by the comet. "Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet," Dr Mindy says.

"That is why BASH Cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions. And who knows: Maybe, just maybe one of our scientists... can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times."

Naturally, some people called the number to see if it's real and it is. In fact, it's a sex hotline. If you ring the number, you're greeted by a woman's voice. She says: "Welcome to America's hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now."

I definitely wondered what that phone number from Don't Look Up did... Glad I didn't call. pic.twitter.com/CsOK60TiKG — Jonathan T (@JonathanT_1983) January 5, 2022

It's not known whether McKay actually intended to include a sex hotline in the movie, but it wouldn't be the first time a Netflix production has slipped up on providing a fake phone number…

In popular series Squid Game, a Korean man's real number was included in an episode which resulted in him being bombarded with prank calls.