By Katie Louise Smith

"how. are. we. gonna. survive. florence pugh. and. harry styles. together. on. the. big. screen. PASS ME THE FIRST AID KIT"

When Harry Styles said that the sex scenes in his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling were probably far too spicy to watch alongside your parents, he meant it... The trailer for the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller has officially dropped and fans are screaming, crying and sweating at the first look.

Don't Worry Darling stars Academy Award nominee, MCU fave and Instagram cooking icon Florence Pugh in the leading role of Alice, a 1950s housewife living with her husband Jack (played by Harry) in an idyllic utopian experimental community called "Victory". She soon begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.

Florence and Harry are also joined by Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan and Olivia Wilde in the film, which has already been likened to The Stepford Wives, The Matrix and The Truman Show.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures via YouTube

From the cinematography and the art direction to the acting and the intense mysterious plot, people are absolutely living for what Don't Worry Darling is about to bring to the table... The dining table, specifically, if those much-talked about oral sex scenes with Alice and Jack is anything to go by.

But of course, while some Harry Styles fans are losing it over those specific moments in the trailer, others are urging everyone to go and support the film – and cast – as a whole.

Florence's lead performance in the film is set to be spectacular based on what we've seen so far. And the rest of the cast, including Harry, also look like they're about turn out unforgettable performances too.

Discussing the inspirations behind the film, and its focus on "female hunger, and specifically this type of female pleasure," with Vogue, director Olivia Wilde explained that she was partly inspired by erotic psychological thrillers such as thrillers Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal: "Those movies are really sexy, in a grown-up way. I kept saying, ‘Why isn’t there any good sex in film anymore?’ "

Sex scenes aside, it sounds like Don't Worry Darling is going to leave us reeling thanks to some huge plot twists. And we can't wait.

