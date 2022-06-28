Dove Cameron says she "never fit in" with the other Disney girls

28 June 2022, 13:11

By Sam Prance

Dove Cameron spoke about Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Zendaya and Bella Thorne in a new interview.

Dove Cameron has opened up about her relationship with Disney and other artists who rose to fame on the Disney Channel.

It's impossible to imagine the Disney Channel as we know it without Dove Cameron. The beloved 26-year-old star became a household name after landing the titular roles of twins, Liv and Maddie, in Liv & Maddie in 2013. Since then, Dove has also played Maleficent's daughter Mal in the Descendants movies and had guest roles in iconic series' like Austin & Ally.

However, in spite of Dove's extensive career on the Disney Channel, she doesn't actually consider herself a "Disney girl".

Dove Cameron says she never fit in with the other Disney girls
Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage, Hollywood Records

Speaking to The LA Times, Dove explained: "I never had that moment where I was like, 'I am a Disney girl.' I never looked at Miley or Demi or Selena or Zendaya or Bella or anybody — Hilary Duff or anybody that came before me — I never looked at them and thought, you and me — same. I was always the strange outlier who doesn’t belong and who will never fit in."

Dove continued: "I had huge impostor syndrome. I felt like I was wearing a rubber mask or something. So I don’t really look to anybody else for a roadmap. I mean, this whole narrative that I was on Disney and then found my way out with a pop song, it was a total fucking accident."

As for who she does relate to, Dove name-checked Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa. She said: "The thing that me and Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish all have in common is damage, honey."

2022 Tribeca Festival: VENGEANCE Red Carpet
2022 Tribeca Festival: VENGEANCE Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

When asked if Dove has a group chat with any of the other former Disney girls, Dove said: "You know what’s crazy? I’ve only met Selena one time, and I’ve never met anybody else."

As for how that happened, Dove said: "Well, I was doing the twins show where it was just me and me, and then I was doing Descendants in Canada for three months. It’s an isolated journey. I think the Miley/Selena/Demi trifecta, they met because they were all there at the same time. I’m imagining they were all on the lot together."

She added: "Also — and I cannot stress this enough — my life has always been personal stuff first and career stuff, like, fourth. More often than not my life is therapy, journaling, songwriting, poetry. I don’t really run into people very often."

