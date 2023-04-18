Dove Cameron opens up about losing dream role as Wicked's Glinda to Ariana Grande

18 April 2023, 16:15

Dove Cameron On Bad Kissers, Star Signs & Unreleased Lyrics

By Katie Louise Smith

"I think [Ariana's] gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I’m really, really excited to see it."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dove Cameron has confirmed she auditioned for the role of Glinda in Jon M. Chu's upcoming movie musical adaptation of Wicked, and has shared her support for Ariana Grande who ended up landing the role.

If you've been keeping up with the internet's passionate debate about who they wanted to portray Elphaba and Glinda in the eventual movie adaptation of the Broadway smash, then you'll know that Dove was a major fan favourite to play Glinda.

Responding to those fan castings way back in 2019, Dove told ET: "I don’t think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it’s like the role of a lifetime. I’ve been dreaming of it since I was, like, 7. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."

Now, Dove has revealed that the audition process for Glinda was one of the longest processes she's ever been part of.

READ MORE: Amanda Seyfried reveals she auditioned to play Glinda in the Wicked movie

Dove Cameron confirms she auditioned to play Glinda
Dove Cameron confirms she auditioned to play Glinda in Wicked movie. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Confirming that she did actually audition for her dream role in an interview with The Wrap, Dove said: "I definitely went out for it. I know that for everybody who did go out for it, it was a very long process. It was one of the longer processes I’ve been a part of.”

Dove was also quick to note that Ariana, who Dove has worked with before and has known for years thanks to their Disney Channel and Nickelodeon roles, is a "living icon" and she's looking forward to seeing what she does with the role.

"I’m so excited for Ariana. She’s a genuinely dear friend of mine. We met when we were super young," Dove continued. "I think she’s gonna kill it. I think the whole cast is phenomenal head to toe. So, like, as a fan, I’m really, really excited to see it."

Kristin Chenoweth wants Ariana Grande and Dove Cameron in the new Wicked movie

Ariana was eventually cast in the role in November 2021. The first look images of her in action as Glinda have just been released. Wicked: Part One will be released in November 2024.

Read more Dove Cameron news here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics | PopBuzz Meets

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Wicked director Jon. M Chu responds to criticism over the movie's 'bad lighting' claims

Wicked director Jon M. Chu responds to criticism over "dark" first look photos

Bella Ramsey reveals how she feels about Joel's decision in The Last of Us finale

Bella Ramsey reveals how she feels about Joel's decision in The Last of Us finale

The Last of Us

HBO Max's new Harry Potter TV series sparks backlash

HBO Max's new Harry Potter TV series sparks backlash

Sarah Paulson used to share her pay from acting jobs with Pedro Pascal when he was a struggling actor

Sarah Paulson gave Pedro Pascal her acting pay back when he was a struggling actor

Emma Roberts will lead American Horror Story season 12

American Horror Story season 12: Release date, theme, plot, cast and more

American Horror Story

Trending on PopBuzz

What is Ice Spice's real name?

Ice Spice calls out Instagram for not letting her use her real name as a caption

Celeb

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly dating and the memes are hilarious

Viral

Why did Kai Cenat get banned from Twitch?

Why was Kai Cenat banned from Twitch? The guideline violation explained

YouTubers

Bad Bunny divides fans with 'shady' Harry Styles moment at Coachella

Bad Bunny criticised after 'shady' Harry Styles moment during Coachella set

News

Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter explains the meaning behind her favourite lyrics | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education